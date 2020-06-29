Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
923 Rio Grande Avenue
923 Rio Grande Avenue
923 Rio Grande Avenue
Location
923 Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available now! 3 bedroom property .Near the downtown area with huge gated patio. Close to major highways, restaurants football stadium and malls. Lawn Maintenance is not included. Apply now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have any available units?
923 Rio Grande Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 923 Rio Grande Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
923 Rio Grande Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Rio Grande Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue offer parking?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have a pool?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have accessible units?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
