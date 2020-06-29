All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 923 Rio Grande Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
923 Rio Grande Avenue
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

923 Rio Grande Avenue

923 Rio Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

923 Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available now! 3 bedroom property .Near the downtown area with huge gated patio. Close to major highways, restaurants football stadium and malls. Lawn Maintenance is not included. Apply now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have any available units?
923 Rio Grande Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 923 Rio Grande Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
923 Rio Grande Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Rio Grande Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue offer parking?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have a pool?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have accessible units?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 Rio Grande Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 Rio Grande Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach