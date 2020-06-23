All apartments in Orlando
6009 Westgate Drive 2321

6009 Westgate Dr Unit 2321 · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Westgate Dr Unit 2321, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Fountains 1B/1B Condo - Enjoy the benefits of living in a private 1/1 condo at The Fountains at Metrowest. This condo is located on the 2nd floor (top floor) and no neighbors are below you.

The Fountains at Metro West, a secluded gated oasis where elegant condominiums, spectacular amenities and a convenient central location represent a unique opportunity for tenants to experience a taste of the good life in the heart of Orlando.

As you pass through The Fountain's private entrance, you'll feel right at home in a world awash in Italian-styled architecture, charming street-scapes, lush foliage, a sparkling courtyard fountain, and many other exquisite touches that bring the Tuscan countryside to Central Florida.

The Fountains Application ($100), Realty Application ($50), If pets allowed, Pet Fee ($250).

Call Now: Maria 407-925-9711; Office 407-822-1063. To apply go to: WWW.URBAN-O.com

(RLNE2864644)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 have any available units?
6009 Westgate Drive 2321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 have?
Some of 6009 Westgate Drive 2321's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Westgate Drive 2321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 is pet friendly.
Does 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 offer parking?
No, 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 does not offer parking.
Does 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 have a pool?
No, 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 have accessible units?
No, 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Westgate Drive 2321 has units with dishwashers.
