6009 Westgate Drive 2321

The Fountains 1B/1B Condo - Enjoy the benefits of living in a private 1/1 condo at The Fountains at Metrowest. This condo is located on the 2nd floor (top floor) and no neighbors are below you.
The Fountains at Metro West, a secluded gated oasis where elegant condominiums, spectacular amenities and a convenient central location represent a unique opportunity for tenants to experience a taste of the good life in the heart of Orlando.
As you pass through The Fountain's private entrance, you'll feel right at home in a world awash in Italian-styled architecture, charming street-scapes, lush foliage, a sparkling courtyard fountain, and many other exquisite touches that bring the Tuscan countryside to Central Florida.
The Fountains Application ($100), Realty Application ($50), If pets allowed, Pet Fee ($250).
Call Now: Maria 407-925-9711; Office 407-822-1063. To apply go to: WWW.URBAN-O.com
(RLNE2864644)