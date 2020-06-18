All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange

4818 Semoran Boulevard · (407) 716-0459
Location

4818 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent in Southbrooke Condos at 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orlando, Fl. 32822 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent in Southbrooke Condos at 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orlando, Fl. 32822; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.NO Pets, and NO Section 8

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take Semoran Blvd. South of Gatlin Avenue; Southbrooke Condos will be on your right

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange have any available units?
4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange have?
Some of 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange currently offering any rent specials?
4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange pet-friendly?
No, 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange offer parking?
No, 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange does not offer parking.
Does 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange have a pool?
No, 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange does not have a pool.
Does 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange have accessible units?
No, 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange has units with dishwashers.
