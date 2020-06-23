All apartments in Orlando
4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102

4401 Thornbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 1/1 condo - 1/1 condo This home features an indoor laundry room, a screened in porch, . It is conveniently located on the 1st floor, tiles throughout, Restaurants, bus stops, and a grocery store are all close by. Includes Water and Alarm Provided by the HOA.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $65 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.

(RLNE2874421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 have any available units?
4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 have?
Some of 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 is pet friendly.
Does 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 offer parking?
No, 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 does not offer parking.
Does 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 have a pool?
Yes, 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 has a pool.
Does 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 have accessible units?
No, 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102 does not have units with dishwashers.

