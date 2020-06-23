4401 Thornbriar Ln Unit R-102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Beautiful 1/1 condo - 1/1 condo This home features an indoor laundry room, a screened in porch, . It is conveniently located on the 1st floor, tiles throughout, Restaurants, bus stops, and a grocery store are all close by. Includes Water and Alarm Provided by the HOA.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $65 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.



(RLNE2874421)