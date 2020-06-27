All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD

4308 S Kirkman Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4308 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32835
Kirkman South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Second floor unit with exterior balcony. Located in the Sunset Lakes gated community conveniently located close to major roadways, shopping, and attractions. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center, and picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD have any available units?
4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD have?
Some of 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 S KIRKMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
