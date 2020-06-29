All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C

4010 Versailles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PINE HILLS 2 BEDRM CONDO - LAKE VIEW!! For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets:OK, Small Dogs Only (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1099.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1199.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1199.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1099/mo
4010 Versailles Drive #4010C
Orlando, Florida 32808
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Cypress Pointe at Lake Orlando
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 1165
Year Built: 1982

*Priced Cheap!
*Very Clean Property
*1st Floor Unit
*Lake View
*Screened In Patio
*42 Cabinets
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*COMMUNITY Is Gated
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*COMMUNITY Playground
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 40 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 429
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: 441
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK, Small Dogs Only (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From US-441 N/N Orange Blossom turn left to Rosamond Dr on Fairview Shores, continue and turn right to N Lake Orlando Pkwy. Then, turn left to Versailles Dr and destination will be to your left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5163861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C have any available units?
4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C have?
Some of 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C offer parking?
No, 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C does not offer parking.
Does 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C have a pool?
Yes, 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C has a pool.
Does 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C have accessible units?
Yes, 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C has accessible units.
Does 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 Versailles Dr. #4010C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
