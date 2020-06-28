Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3350 ROGERS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3350 ROGERS DRIVE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3350 ROGERS DRIVE
3350 Rogers Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3350 Rogers Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Washington Shores
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come and take a look at this nice 3/2 single family Home. Centrally located it. Close to main shops, restaurants, and schools. Won't last long!! A must see. Great Price!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have any available units?
3350 ROGERS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 3350 ROGERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3350 ROGERS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 ROGERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach