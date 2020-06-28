All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

3350 ROGERS DRIVE

3350 Rogers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Rogers Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Washington Shores

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come and take a look at this nice 3/2 single family Home. Centrally located it. Close to main shops, restaurants, and schools. Won't last long!! A must see. Great Price!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have any available units?
3350 ROGERS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3350 ROGERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3350 ROGERS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 ROGERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 ROGERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 ROGERS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
