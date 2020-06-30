13650 BEHRING AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come live the laureate park lifestyle in this one-story Park/Mews front home with SOLAR PANELS! Located on a quiet street, this home's charming front porch looks over a beautiful park/mews and features dark handscraped hardwood flooring, a gas cooktop and built-in wall oven with convection microwave, overlooking a huge granite island and the open concept kitchen/family room. The master suite has high ceilings and looks out over the park. Two additional bedrooms with adjacent full bath are located on the opposite side of the foyer. This home looks out to a detached garage with covered lanai and glass sliders, also it has a bright breakfast nook with lots of natural light. 2-car garage with high ceilings is located in the rear. Solar panels recently installed; ask how you can pay $0 electric bill while you rent this home!