All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 12080 Talitha Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
12080 Talitha Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

12080 Talitha Lane

12080 Talitha Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12080 Talitha Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c23065c073 ---- Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12080 Talitha Lane have any available units?
12080 Talitha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 12080 Talitha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12080 Talitha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12080 Talitha Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12080 Talitha Lane offers parking.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have a pool?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have accessible units?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach