Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
12080 Talitha Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM
1 of 19
12080 Talitha Lane
12080 Talitha Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12080 Talitha Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c23065c073 ---- Two Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have any available units?
12080 Talitha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 12080 Talitha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12080 Talitha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12080 Talitha Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12080 Talitha Lane offers parking.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have a pool?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have accessible units?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12080 Talitha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12080 Talitha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
