samsula spruce creek
198 Apartments for rent in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL📍
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath.
1 Unit Available
1920 Whisperwood Way
1920 Whisperwood Way, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1901 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in the sought after gated fly-in community of Spruce Creek Fly-IN! Open floor plan makes this lovely unit feel so spacious and also has a wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Samsula-Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
Cypress Head
6294 Cypress Springs Pkwy
6294 Cypress Springs Parkway, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1851 sqft
3/2 Home located in Cypress Head - Nestled on a corner lot in the premier golfing community of Cypress Head, sits the home you have been waiting for! Tiled entrance and double door entry to open foyer with tile throughout, large living-dining combo
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.
1 Unit Available
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Pictures Will Be Available Soon.This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2106 sqft
Johnson built home, with den/office, located in the gated Sabal Creek community, best schools in volusia county , close to banks , all port orange entertianment
1 Unit Available
Water's Edge
1800 Creekwater Boulevard
1800 Creekwater Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1701 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck.
1 Unit Available
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1828 sqft
New in 2019 beautiful home located in the heart of Port Orange. All tile except for bedrooms, water view, granite, modern, rear patio, two car garage!Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and I-95.
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
5200 sqft
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.
Results within 5 miles of Samsula-Spruce Creek
214 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,167
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
31 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
17 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
28 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,178
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
50 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1 Unit Available
The Groves
3904 Long Grove Ln
3904 Long Grove Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
3904 Long Grove - Three bedroom to two bath house in a quite neighborhood. Two car garage. Carpet and tile throughout. Fenced yard and screened porch. Washer/ dryer hook ups. First month's rent and security for move in.
1 Unit Available
Willow Run
1125 Loblolly Lane
1125 Loblolly Lane, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1064 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - Ready to go now! This adorable 2 bedroom home features a huge living room with tile floors, dining room and white galley kitchen with white appliances.
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1543 sqft
Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
108 E. Baywood Square
108 East Baywood Square, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1055 sqft
Adorable End Unit Townhome in Daytona Beach! - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Daytona Beach. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space with pantry, breakfast nook and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
3960 Willow Trail Run Unit D17
3960 Willow Trail Run, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Port Orange Townhouse 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has tile flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted. The open floor plan allows for a combined living and dining area.
1 Unit Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
3840 Calliope Ave.
3840 Calliope Avenue, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2790 sqft
3840 Calliope Ave. Available 07/24/20 Stunning Port Orange Home! - Stunning two story beauty, close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
3010 Neverland Drive
3010 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 Unit Available
3020 Neverland Drive
3020 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
