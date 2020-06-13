152 Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL

/
orange city
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
570 Swan Range Road
570 Swan Range Road, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1607 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,607 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
870 Regatta Bay Dr., Bldg. 4, Unit 202
870 Regatta Bay Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Condo in gated Community - Welcome!! This 3/2 2nd floor condo in a gated community with a community pool and a play ground! Granite counter tops, open dining/living area with split floor plan.
850 Enterprise Cove, Unit 204
850 Enterprise Cove Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
3 bed 2 bath condo - This property is on the 2nd floor and located in a gated community. There is interior laundry and a community pool. The appliances are stainless and counter tops are granite. It has a split floor plan.
955 E ROSE AVENUE
955 East Rose Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1168 sqft
Beautiful rental in Orange City. Don't miss the opportunity to have a lush green yard to enjoy. The home has fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It is an easy commute to I-4.Walking distance to Orange City elementary school.
213 JARVIS AVENUE
213 Jarvis Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
**GET READY FOR SUMMER**! It will feel like a year long + vacation in this well maintained absolutely adorable cottage style pool home! Lots of upgrades including California style shutters, accent bead board, built in Murphy bed in guest bedroom,
731 FIRST STREET
731 1st Street, Orange City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Orange City home on a dead end street. As you enter the home you see a large open living/dining room and kitchen. There are terrazzo floors through out. Ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a carport with a large storage/work shop room.
630 FAWN RIDGE DRIVE
630 Fawn Ridge Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1899 sqft
630 Fawn Ridge Drive. Well Maintained Gorgeous Single Family Home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus office/den with a 2 car garage. Stainless appliance in kitchen with a gas range.
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Arbor Ridge
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Orange City Deland Farms
350 Saint Lawrence Ave
350 St Lawrence Avenue, Volusia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1818 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom 3-bathroom house in Orange City. A great location close to US 17. This roomy home sits on a large lot and has a huge fenced in yard and a great pool area. Open floor plan with kitchen and living room.
Deltona Lakes
2126 North Normandy Boulevard
2126 North Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Florida living at its finest, every detail in this home has been carefully planned with elegance and functionality in mind.
102 Merlot St
102 Merlot Street, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath town home in a gated community. This property has tile floor throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. Open kitchen living room with stainless steel appliances.
Deltona Lakes
721 Arlene
721 Arlene Drive, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and well distributed residence. Ample and illuminated living room. Formal Dining room. Very spacious kitchen with casual dine space. Access to garage from kitchen. Access to Florida room from dinning room.
410 E Plymouth Avenue
410 East Plymouth Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
903 sqft
Charming 2/1 near Downtown Deland - This well built and well maintained 2 bedroom home sits on a large open corner lot. Ceiling fans in each room with the typical higher ceilings of older homes.
Deltona Lakes
1627 Pendleton Street
1627 Pendleton Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1056 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,056 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A
190 Hickory Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
2 bed 2 bath condo - This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath 1st floor condo.
130 Jasmine Woods Ct #12A
130 Jasmine Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona - Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona Lakeside Condos. Available now. Close to I-4. Swimming pool and tennis court access. Walking distance to Publix, and other shopping.
Debary Plantation
563 Newhall Lane
563 Newhall Lane, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2196 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/3BA Home in Debary with Courtyard! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,195 square foot home located in the heart of Debary. Upon entry through the front door, you'll be greeted by a spacious, screened in courtyard area.
Deltona Lakes
2400 SIAM COURT
2400 Siam Court, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
2400 SIAM COURT Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Pool Home - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath lakefront pool home on a cul-de-sac so lot's of privacy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4176475)
Deltona Lakes
870 Farrington Drive
870 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights
230 S Clara Ave
230 South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Walk to Downtown Deland!! - Property Id: 300098 Walking Distance to Historic downtown with great restaurants, boutique shopping, and special events including weekend artisan alley. 3 bedroom 1.
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Orange City, the median rent is $779 for a studio, $938 for a 1-bedroom, $1,170 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,577 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Orange City, check out our monthly Orange City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Orange City area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orange City from include Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, and Sanford.
