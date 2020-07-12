/
east park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
108 Apartments for rent in East Park, Orlando, FL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
37 Units Available
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1281 sqft
Near Eagle Creek Golf Course and Eagle Creek Elementary School. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters and in-suite laundry facilities. Modern clubhouse, pool and 3,200-square-foot gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9800 Lake District Lane
9800 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2122 sqft
9800 Lake District Lane Available 08/15/20 Desirable 3 bedrooms 2 baths single family home in Lake Nona!!! - Desirable Lake Nona/East Park 3 bedrooms2 baths one-story home with fenced yard on a corner lot. Great kitchen with an island.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9649 Moss Rose Way
9649 Moss Rose Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2719 sqft
Stunning 4/2.5 Home with Water View in Lake Nona! - Stunning 4/2.5 home in East Park Neighborhood with scenic waterfront views available for occupancy in May.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9726 Old Patina Way
9726 Old Patina Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2703 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5 in East Park of Lake Nona w/Water View and Upstairs Balcony - Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
10065 LAKE DISTRICT LANE
10065 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2810 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lake Nona is waiting for you. There is a large living/dining combo downstairs. All 4 bedrooms are very spacious and located upstairs.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
10568 MOSS ROSE WAY
10568 Moss Rose Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1853 sqft
Fantastic location! Beautiful 4 bedroom just minutes to Orlando International Airport, YMCA, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, New VA hospital, 528/Beachline and the 417.
Results within 1 mile of East Park
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1246 sqft
Near to Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, Florida State Road 417, Beachline Expressway, Lavinap Marketplace. Schools in the area: Sun Blaze Elementary, Lake Nona Middle School, Lake Nona High. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, resort-style pool and cabanas, theater room, fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1545 sqft
Near the Human Performance Institute, Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, US 417, Beachline Expressway. Area schools: Northlake Park Community School. Amenities include: tennis and basketball courts, pool, access to biking and jogging trails, private green dock, community clubhouse with wet bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11850 Charades Street
11850 Charades St, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2515 sqft
Beautiful Brand NEW 4/3.5 Home FOR RENT in highly sought after Storey Park by Lennar! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11242 Savannah Landing Circle
11242 Savannah Landing Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1725 sqft
11242 Savannah Landing Circle Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! SAVANNAH LANDINGS!!! - Welcome home to Savannah Landings! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11634 MYSTERY LANE
11634 Mystery Lane, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2110 sqft
Single Story House (2110 sqft) with 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9894 Portofino Dr.
9894 Portofino Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1655 sqft
Lovely 3/2 in the gated LaVina subdivision of Nona Crest! - A must see! Beautiful 3/2 home in the desirable LaVina community in the gated Nona Crest! This corner lot property features wood laminate floored living areas and bedrooms, tiled kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11807 Malverns Loop
11807 Malverns Loop, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1960 sqft
11807 Malverns Loop Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake Nona Area!! - Great opportunity to live in the Lake Nona area with A+ rated schools!! This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located in the Stratford Point community in Lake Nona.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10811 Savannah Landing Circle
10811 Savannah Landing Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1681 sqft
Newer 3/2.5 End Unit Townhouse In Beautiful Lake Nona - Come and see this beautiful townhouse located in desirable master planned, gated community of Nona Terrace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9314 Monterey Bay Drive
9314 Monterey Bay Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1825 sqft
Cute 4/2 House with 2-Car Garage in La Vina of Lake Nona - This is a Four Bedroom, Two Bath home with 2-Car Garage in La Vina of Lake Nona. The split floor-plan includes a living/dining combo with Family room open to the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9473 Flowering Cottonwood Rd #7- Unit 48
9473 Flowering Cottonwood Rd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
987 sqft
2/2.5 Townhouse in Savannah Pines at Lake Nona - The Savannah Pines neighborhood is centered on a beautiful fountain lake. A resort style clubhouse and pool complex rests upon the shores of the lake and includes a playground and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9947 Shadow Creek Drive
9947 Shadow Creek Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1825 sqft
La Vina At Lake Nona - This property is close to Narcoossee road, shopping, Publix, home depot, 417 and other highways etc.. The property has unique colors, a must come see.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9279 Northlake Parkway
9279 Northlake Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1911 sqft
Modern 3/2.5 with Two Car Garage Townhouse Located in Northlake Park at Lake Nona - Modern 3/2.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8467 ADALINA PLACE
8467 Adalina Place, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4382 sqft
Executive home FOR RENT in Lake Nona! Garden Vista model by Pulte Homes. All appliances included. Built-in appliances.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9442 Candice Ct.
9442 Candice Court, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom ... Lake Nona, quiet cul-de sac - Quiet street, privacy in backyard. New flooring in family rooms. Lake Nona, close to shopping, airport and highways.Contact agent today for appointment to view this home. W.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11768 Stein St
11768 Stein Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2203 sqft
3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Home in a Gated Community - Property Id: 232691 **No Contact Required! Remote Showings, Online Applications, Sign Lease Electronically and Pay your Move-in costs Online.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE
9920 Mountain Lake Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2458 sqft
Impeccable, one story home near Lake Nona, all tile floors, split plan, living, dining, family room, covered lanai, no rear neighbors, amenity rich, gated community. Close to Lake Nona Medical City, shopping, major highways.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9200 Randal Park Blvd
9200 Randall Park Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
695 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10361 Sandy Marsh Lane
10361 Sandy Marsh Circle, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2816 sqft
10361 Sandy Marsh Lane Available 09/01/20 Furnished and Updated 4/3 Pool Home with Waterview in North Shore at Lake Hart (Gated) - This is an exquisitely updated and furnished 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2-Story home in the gated North Shore at Lake Hart
