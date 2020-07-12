/
colonial town center
376 Apartments for rent in Colonial Town Center, Orlando, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
25 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1479 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
10 Units Available
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,408
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-4 and FL-408. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet, parking and car wash area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3088 Plaza Terrace
3088 Plaza Terrace Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
890 sqft
- Audubon City Place Condos 2/2 hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen, stack washer and dryer, covered balcony with storage, designated parking space, and lots of extra parking spaces for visitors. Two pools, club house and gym. (RLNE3249665)
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
825 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE
825 McCullough Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,255
502 sqft
NOW LEASING! Apply by SEPT 30 th and save up to $800. Urbon SMART Apartment's are setting a new standard for connected luxury lifestyles. We're conveniently located on the border of Baldwin Park & Audubon Park in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Town Center
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
87 Units Available
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,809
1383 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, bocce court, game room, clubhouse and courtyard. Gym and yoga. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1549 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Baldwin Park, in the Orange County School District. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Community amenities include pool, playground, gym, garage and community garden.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
55 Units Available
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
576 sqft
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming two bedroom carriage house apartment available in downtown area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Pinecrest Place
1425 Pinecrest Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
Charming Duplex in Colonial Town North/Mills 50 District - This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located on a quiet residential street and offers the best of both Mills 50 District and Colonial Town North.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 Canton Street
1901 Canton Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Rear unit of duplex in north colonialtown - Property Id: 123819 Two bedroom, one bathroom rear unit of duplex. One vehicle carport plus street parking and fenced landscaped private backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1199 Bennett Road
1199 Bennett Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2373 sqft
Available 08/01/20 A Beautiful Two Story Home Near Everything - Property Id: 296518 If you would want to have each bed room with its own full bath, a sizable living space in and outside of the house, a better work and life balance by accessing
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1910 East Livingston Street
1910 Livingston Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
908 sqft
1910 East Livingston Street Available 07/22/20 Nice 2/1 with Garage and Large, Fenced Backyard Downtown - Don't miss this updated 2/1 with Garage and Large, fenced backyard in Downtown Orlando.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1809 sqft
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B Available 08/14/20 Stunning 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage Located in Baldwin Park - Orlando - Stunning 3/2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2014 NEWMAN STREET
2014 Newman Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1334 sqft
Fully Furnished Turn-key 3 BED 2 BATH Home, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ! Are you looking for a Move in Ready house? This is your opportunity! Electricity, Water, Internet and Pest Control included!! What else can you ask for ? Updated Kitchen with newer
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1966 Meeting Place
1966 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Fabulous garage apartment located in the prestigious Baldwin Park neighborhood. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a large bedroom with a big walk-in closet, bath with tub/shower and washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 Pinecrest Pl
1411 Pinecrest Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1010 sqft
In the heart of Colonial town, walk to your favorite restaurants. This half duplex has a private yard and covered off street parking. Just wrapping a complete renovation and ready to move in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Meridale Ave
820 Meridale Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1250 sqft
COLONIALTOWN, Mills/50 area MUST SEE home with UPDATES GALORE!!! - COLONIALTOWN, Mills/50 area MUST SEE home with UPDATES GALORE!!! Expect to be impressed by this gem, situated on a corner lot just East of DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, complete with COVERED
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 S Conway Rd. #182 Bldg 8
525 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in The Villas of Orlando. Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Disposal, Range and Dishwasher. Spacious living room with sliding glass door that leads to 2nd floor balcony. Outside storage closet off of balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2809 E Washington St
2809 Washington Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
***Milk District*** 2/2 half duplex FOR RENT! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
806 Herman Ave
806 Herman Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Charming Bungalow Home close to Downtown - This home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath plus a small bonus room that would be great for an office with loads of of charm. New floors through out except the kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143
1137 Jamajo Boulevard, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit, $1300 per month - 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit has been beautifully and completely updated. All new kitchen cabinets in contemporary gray shaker style, new granite counter-top, sink and faucet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5364 PENWAY DRIVE
5364 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Baldwin Park 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage - Baldwin Park: 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Kitchen features staggered 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with bar and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE
1519 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Enjoy MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING in beautiful BALDWIN PARK. Conveniently located just steps from the town epicenter, this 2 story 3 bedroom / 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2709 E. Pine Street
2709 Pine Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2709 E. Pine Street Available 08/15/20 2/1 Duplex Near Downtown!!! - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex near Downtown Orlando!!! This property will be available mid August. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below.
