haines city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:51 PM
257 Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1209 Margaret Ave
1209 Margaret Avenue, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 261926 Duplex for rent located in Haines City.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
233 9th St N
233 North 9th Street, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Haines City - Property Id: 261480 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath single-family home located in Haines City Florida. Nearby schools include Haines City Senior High School, Shelley S. Boone Middle School and Ridge Community High School.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
154 Milestone Dr
154 Milestone Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1435 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Haines City!! Located conveniently close to shopping and major highways as well as Disney parks.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
420 N 6TH STREET
420 North 6th Street, Haines City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
848 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage! All wood look laminate flooring throughout for ease of cleaning. New Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Property has blinds and fans throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1001 LAKE CHARLES DRIVE
1001 Lake Charles Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1788 sqft
Great home for you 3br 2ba....large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space plus a pantry. Dining room has sliders to patio and back yard. No Kitchen appliances included. Located just off Hwy 27 and just minutes to access I4...
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
118 N 10TH STREET
118 N 10th St, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
3240 sqft
Newly remodeled first floor apartment, No appliances included. No pets allowed. Rent of $800.00 and Security deposit of $800.00. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF $50.00.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1507 OAK MARSH LOOP
1507 Oak Marsh Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1936 sqft
Newly Built Lennar Hartford floorpan located in the Solterra Springs Community. This spacious one story home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and cafe.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2012 sqft
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.
1 of 27
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
326 BRIARBROOK LANE
326 Briarbrook Ln, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2654 sqft
Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!.
Results within 1 mile of Haines City
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3552 Camelot Dr #3552
3552 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
937 sqft
- (RLNE3550088)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3332 Camelot Drive
3332 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
974 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo - This great unit is located in the golf community of Grenelefe and features a large patio doors and a view of the golf course. Tenants must also apply with Grenelefe HOA after a lease is fully executed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
940 Tennis Way
940 Tennis Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
974 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom condo located in the beautiful quaint Grene Lefe golf community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 PALM COURT
13 Palm Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
840 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Single Family Home. Home has fresh interior paint. Tile through the home. The patio has been converted into an office space/laundry room. Lawn care is not included.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ridgewood Lakes Village
1 Unit Available
228 DEL SOL AVENUE
228 Del Sol Avenue, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1982 sqft
Single-family home located in a 55+ Gated Golf Community. Home has a Dual Lake View with a Screened in Back Patio. It also features Motorized blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Haines City
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2153 Mystic Ring Loop
2153 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1245 sqft
COZY RESORT STYLE 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Gorgeous Resort Style 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom duplex!!! This property is situated in the beautiful gated "LAKE MARION RESORT" The property features wood & tile flooring throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2352 Rock Drive
2352 Rock Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2104 sqft
Two Story Poinciana Home - Fantastic 2 story home in Poinciana! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on the Polk County side close to the new park. Great home at a great price. Lots of room to stretch out or entertain a whole crowd.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
1007 Eagle Pond Drive
1007 Eagle Pond Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1017 sqft
Condo in Cypresswood - 2BR/2BA upstairs condo in the gated community of Cypresswood. Community pool. Brand new carpeting and paint throughout! High ceilings and open floor plan. Additional storage closet. Washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
361 Port Pleasant Dr
361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Haines City, the median rent is $595 for a studio, $599 for a 1-bedroom, $784 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,040 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Haines City, check out our monthly Haines City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Haines City area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, Seminole State College of Florida, and University of South Florida-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
