/
/
mount dora
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
74 Apartments for rent in Mount Dora, FL📍
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 8 at 02:14pm
4 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
923 N Clayton St
923 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
956 sqft
Amazing 3B/2B House! - Beautiful Single Family Home fully renovated. Feel at home the moment you enter this cozy and modernly renovated house with wood floors, new roof, new bathrooms, new kitchen! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5747764)
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
612 N Baker St Apt F
612 North Baker Street, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
612 N Baker Open House 5 -630pm Friday Feb 21st 1 bedroom efficiency view of Downtown - Location Location Location!! New flooring contemporary look view of downtown Mount Dora (RLNE5562866)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
1726 OVERLOOK DRIVE
1726 Overlook Drive, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1534 sqft
Lovely home remodeled in 2007. Modern, beautiful kitchen. Florida room that looks into a large fenced back yard. Third bedroom with double glass doors can be used as a den. Wood and tile flooring throughout home.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
308 N TREMAIN STREET
308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
306 N CLAYTON STREET
306 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1082 sqft
Studio apartment in the heart of Mount Dora's Historic District within walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants! This roomy, fully furnished one bedroom one bath apartment has a private & peaceful screened porch overlooking a natural
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
751 OLD EUSTIS ROAD
751 Old Eustis Road, Mount Dora, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2836 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a peaceful environment in Mount Dora. Unique and contemporary Matsche designed home with elevated panoramic views of gorgeous Lake Gertrude. The property offers a lake access for you to enjoy many waters sport activities.
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
543 Grant Avenue
543 Grant Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1296 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382826 Section 8 Accepted! Take $200 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
312 N TREMAIN STREET
312 N Tremain St, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
672 sqft
Available August, 2020 (downstairs), Upstairs available December 2020 & January 2021.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
501 W OLD US HIGHWAY 441
501 W Old US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1459 sqft
Beautiful Condo overlooking Lake Dora just minutes from Downtown Mount Dora. Condo has open concept with large bedrooms and 2 baths. is on second floor with awesome views. Elevator for your convenience, Large swimming pool and clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
1 Unit Available
825 MARY FRANK COURT
825 Mary Frank Ct, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
This Mount Dora home is close to downtown and public schools. The photos don't show the updated kitchen. there is a screened back porch and a wood deck. Great back yard for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Dora
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
587 Bluff Pass Drive
587 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1863 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3920 Michigan Ave
3920 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
***Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
319 Bluff Pass Drive
319 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1854 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
595 N SUNSET DRIVE
595 North Sunset Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Very Cute Home with Large Kitchen,laminate flooring in Great Room,Freshly Painted interior,a huge fenced back yard,Large Utility Shed,Garage and Carport,Large Outdoor Deck,Lawn Service included, close to the lake for boating and fishing,Great Quiet
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
317 RYANS RIDGE AVENUE
317 Ryans Ridge Avenue, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Beautiful home in a small subdivision centrally located off of Bay St/Hwy 19 in Eustis. Spacious living/dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast nook and laundry room with washer and dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
95 EASTRIDGE DRIVE
95 Eastridge Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
Three bed rooms and two full bath rooms. Split plan. Enclosed Florida room over looks the spacious back yard. In a community of nice homes. Should be rent ready by July 1st. Painting and cleaning still in progress.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
285 W OAK HILL ROAD
285 West Oak Hill Road, Lake County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2812 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase. Move in ready home with private neighborhood dock on a 1/4 acre cul-de-sac lot.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
110 E. Chesley Ave
110 East Chesley Avenue, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
110 E. Chesley Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 3/2 - Available July. 3/2 home with No HOA. Large master bedroom with separate entrance. Completely tiled. Upgraded kitchen. Screen front porch and open covered porch.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Dora
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30531 PGA Drive
30531 Pga Drive, Mount Plymouth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
1280 sqft
4 Bed/2 bath house ~ Mt Plymount FL - Property Id: 19804 Beautiful 4-bedrooms house, 3 of the bedrooms come with large walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms Master Bedroom with hot tub and separate shower, spacious front yard, huge back-yard that
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4659 Treasure Cay Rd
4659 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1751 sqft
4659 Treasure Cay Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Bdrm / 2 BA with 2 car garage - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home for rent. Home features 2 car garage, screened patio, and formal dining room. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3259985)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
720 N. Sinclair Ave
720 North Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Awesome 2/1 apartment in Tavares - Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4730 Havilland Drive
4730 Havilland Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2427 sqft
4730 Havilland Drive Available 07/01/20 Rental home in Stoneybrook - Available July 1 Beautiful 2 story home 4 bedroom 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mount Dora, the median rent is $794 for a studio, $868 for a 1-bedroom, $1,039 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,383 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mount Dora, check out our monthly Mount Dora Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Dora area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mount Dora from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL