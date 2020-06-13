/
forest city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM
231 Apartments for rent in Forest City, FL
443 Jordan Stuart Circle 105
443 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1088 sqft
Spacious 2BR Condo - *$500 CREDIT ON FIRST FULL MONTH. Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.
1035 Branchwood Dr
1035 Branchwood Drive, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
Seminole County-Apopka-3 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage-Fenced Backyard - This sweet, newly painted interior with 1,415 sq.
112 Willow St
112 Willow Ave, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
925 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020! Like New!!! Recently updated 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of Altamonte Springs near major roadways, shopping, & restaurants!! - Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio,
3188 Barbados Ct
3188 Barbados Court, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
3188 Barbados Ct Available 06/15/20 APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a
1019 BEAR LAKE ROAD
1019 Bear Lake Road, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1363 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Garage, Porch, & Fenced Yard in Seminole County School System. Real Wood Floors in Living, Dining, & all 3 Bedrooms. Split Bedroom Plan with Central AC, All Kitchen Appliances, & Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Foxwood
3147 FOXWOOD DRIVE
3147 Foxwood Drive, Forest City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2064 sqft
This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you'll see the dining room to the right and a bedroom, which could be used as an office, to the left.
401 JORDAN STUART CIRCLE
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.
1321 TOPFIELD COURT
1321 Topfield Court, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
822 sqft
Grove Hill Villas. Two bedrooms, two baths. Newly renovated! Ceramic tile throughout! Granite kitchen counters! Volume ceilings! Skylight in Living Room. Ceiling fans throughout. Great room concept with living/dining combo.Breakfast bar.
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
216 Afton Sq 207
216 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
714 sqft
1/1 bedroom in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 284498 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Altamonte Springs. 2ND FLOOR ALSO HAS CARPET! Convenient location in Altamonte Springs near major shopping mall, tons of restaurants options, grocery stores, etc.
208 Afton Square, #104
208 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE Bedroom with NEW TILE FLOORS - Move in READY!! - NEW TILE FLOORS! MUST SEE One Bedroom One Bathroom for $995.00!! READY for MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!! Ground floor unit. Located at The Oasis at Pearl Lake Condominiums In Altamonte Springs.
832 Camargo Way
832 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
767 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 832 Camargo Way - Property Id: 293510 Nice condo with excellent location. Easy access to 434, and 436. Walking distance to Costco, Target, Wal Mart, Home Depot, and Starbucks. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Spring Oaks
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.
956 Salt Pond Place #207
956 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1019 sqft
Upgraded & Spacious 2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs!! - Currently occupied but vacating 05/31/20. This bright and open 2nd floor condo has lots of space and is fully tiled! Located next to the clubhouse with easy access to amenities.
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.
Lockhart
8333 Baywood Vista Dr
8333 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1992 sqft
Large 4/2 Located In The Beautiful Rose Bay Subdivision - Fantastic well cared for home in the beautiful rose bay subdivision. This wonderful 4 bedroom home offers a very spacious interior (great for entertaining) with roomy floor plan.
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200
839 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200 Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Altamonte Spgs - Condo - Crescent Place - 1 BDR 1 BATH Condo on 2nd floor.
Lake Lotus Club
1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932
1064 Lotus Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1001 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! Welcome home to Lake Lotus Club! You will feel right at home the moment you
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.
198 Sterling Springs Ln
198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.
Country Creek
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.
