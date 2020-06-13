Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:15 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
514 Autumn Stream Dr
514 Autumn Stream Dr, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Auburndale, 33823 zip code. Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a gorgeous waterfront lot. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and all new stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Community pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
206 Eagle Point Boulevard
206 Eagle Point Boulevard, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1261 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
552 Somerset Drive
552 Somerset Drive, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2276 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Estates of Auburndale
1 Unit Available
428 Palastro Ave
428 Palastro Ave, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2758 sqft
Nice New Home! - This newer home is located in a quiet gated community. Awesome floor plan with a 3 car garage and plenty of space. (RLNE4797193)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
161 Melissa Trail
161 Melissa Trail, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3075 sqft
Auburndale Executive Home With All The Perks! - Are you looking for a property that has everything? Well you've found it!! This property is complete with both upstairs and downstairs laundering facilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
500 Berkley Road - 1
500 Berkley Rd, Auburndale, FL
Studio
$1,050
880 sqft
Commercial flex space available, 880SF with kitchenette, bathroom, and two private offices. Property is fenced and has a shed also available for extra storage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
589 WILLET CIRCLE
589 Willet Circle, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1828 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home located in the established community of Oak Crossing South. This lovely home has a nice sized yard with a grand oak tree in the front yard. The expansive backyard is fenced with 3 sides offering great privacy.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
2450 US Route 92, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in lakefront apartment community. Tile floor. AC. Original stone work in bath. Easy drive to Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
689 Tulip Circle East
689 Tulip Cir E, Fussels Corner, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Hamptons Golf & Country Club. This is a 55+ Community.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY
264 Lake Lucerne Way, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1995 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 bath home is a must see!! Hurry before it's gone!! This house has a spacious open floor plan. The kitchen offers 36-in. upper cabinets and overlooks the living room. Home is perfect for entertaining guest.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
30 Norman Lane
30 Norman Lane, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
705 sqft
Ready for move-in June 8th! 2 Bedroom 1 bath house with fresh paint, tile floors and laundry hookups. 30 Norman Ln. Auburndale $900.00/mo https://kowalskihomesllc.managebuilding.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Lake Whistler Estates
1 Unit Available
911 Crestview Dr.
911 Crestview Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1740 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home available for immediate occupancy.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Juliana Reserve
1 Unit Available
4808 JULIANA RESERVE DRIVE
4808 Juliana Reserve Street, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2954 sqft
Custom lakefront home in Auburndale's Lake Juliana Reserve! Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Juliana from many rooms as well as your own private dock. A grand two-story foyer greets you with open views through the living space.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Quentin Ave. NW
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
231 Quentin NW, Winterhaven - Single Family Home, New ROOF, Paint, kitchen, bath, deck and window AC units. (RLNE5844228)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E
689 Lake Howard Drive Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1091 sqft
Location, location location. Townhouse. - Property Id: 284376 Beautiful move in ready 2 story townhouse. Fifty five plus community. All new first floor flooring with vinyl travertine look kamubate. Stairlift included as well as all wall coverings.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Royal Oak Manor
1 Unit Available
2419 Exchange Ave
2419 Exchange Avenue, Crystal Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1064 sqft
Come and view this beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Single family home with large carport. The home has solid flooring through out, a fully fenced in yard, and indoor washer and dryer connections. Call and see this one today as it will not last long.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakes At Lucerne Park
1 Unit Available
268 Oleander St
268 Oleander Street, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City GuideAuburndale
Auburndale, Florida: The best of both worlds. Only forty miles to Tampa Bay and only sixty miles to Orlando and the land of enchantment.

Located in Polk County, Florida, Auburndale is a city in Florida, and home to more than 14,000 people. The city is very close to the center of Florida and has a sleepy hometown quality which belies the pace of growth in this established community. One of the things that stand out about Auburndale is the sense of community that pervades the city, an element that is increasingly hard to find in today's fast-paced, modern world. It is a rather small city -- the 166th largest community in Florida -- and was incorporated in 1920.

Moving to Auburndale

Are you looking for rental property in Auburndale? Check out there different types of rental properties available, including furnished apartments, high-rise apartments, apartment complexes and many other type of rentals.

First Things First

Let's get down to basics, how much do have to work with? Before you even begin searching for a place to live anywhere, you have to take stock of how much disposable income you have, as this is the main determiner of the type of place you can afford to rent. By Florida standards, Auburndale is a very affordable city. The cost of living here is five percent less than the Florida average, and eight percent below the national median. This is a really good deal considering the perks of living in sunny Florida, away from the cold and incessant storms in some parts of the country.

Security Deposit

Most landlords in Auburndale, just like other states in the country will ask prospective tenants for a security deposit as part of the lease agreement. The exact amount depends on the policy of the landlord or rental management, but the norm is usually one month's rent, even though some might ask for less. Add the security deposit to your estimation of the initial outlay of cash you might need to move into your apartment.

What is the Length of the Lease

You'd be surprised at the number of people who sign a lease, or most documents for that matter, without going over the fine print. Signing a lease without reading the details is just as bad as drinking something that was handed to you without looking to see what was in the bottle. Also, find out the length of the lease. Most places require a one year lease, but some places might ask for a two year lease. Unless you are very sure you are okay with every aspect of the arrangement, a renewable one year lease is usually the best.

Neighborhoods in Auburndale, FL

There are a ton of neighborhoods to choose from in Auburndale. Check out the list below to see which one is your cup of tea.

Auburndale Heights: This neighborhood is filled with larger homes and apartments, with at least three rooms per unit, which makes it easy to see why owners dominate this area.

Auburndale Lakeside Park: Bordering Lake Ariana, this neighborhood offers Peebles Barbecue as a great food option.

Downtown Auburndale: Downtown is where it's always happening. Stop by Beef O'Brady's of Auburndale, Rumors Corner and Brew Hounds for a drink before you head home.

Estates of Auburndale: Here, large home sites and gorgeous views create quite the getaway to call home.

Lake Juliana Reserve: This is another area filled with homeowners, and the houses were mostly built between 1990-1999. The average commute here falls in the 20-30 minute range.

Lake Juliana Estates: Lake Tennessee and Lake Juliana sandwich this neighborhood. Once you move in, head over to Firewood BBQ for some dinner, then make your way to CupCake Sweetie to end your night.

Lake Whistler Estates: Richard's Fine Coffee will fill you up with caffeine in the morning before you head out to take on the day in this neighborhood. Nearby Berkeley Road will take you around town.

Lena Vista: Right off Lake Lena, this neighborhood offers close proximity to the highways (Old Dixie Highway and the 570).

** Pinecrest:** Simmer Young Park is in this neighborhood, so you can relax on the weekends. Lake Blue, Lake Jessie, Lake Idylwild and Lake Canon are all nearby as well.

** Sunridge Acres:** Homes here are of average size, with two to three bedrooms. Most were built between 1990-1999, while some date as far back as the 1950s.

Water Ridge: Situated in a small spot between Lake Van and Lake Alfred, Water Ridge residents hop over to Publix or Sharmin Supermarket to grab their groceries.

Living in Auburndale

Transportation

The average one-way commute to work from Auburndale is 26 minutes, which is on par with the national average. There are three airports within 30 miles of Auburndale, including the Tampa International Airport, and three Amtrak stations within the same radius. The local bus transit also runs regular scheduled bus service.

Things to Do in Auburndale, FL

The Auburndale social and cultural calendar is quite hectic, and residents or visitors can always find something to do. The schedule changes each month, with events like the Auto Classic car show and the Walk With Walgreen's Walkathon in February, the RussMatt Baseball Collegiate Baseball Invitational and Food Truck Rally in March, and the Fourth of July Fireworks. Events continue all the way to the end of the year when you could also participate in the the Autumn Bazaar and the Havendale Christmas Parade.

If you don't like any of the items on the social calendar you do have other options, such as engaging in recreational sports at any of the various parks. Outdoor lovers will like the sports amenities, such as the soccer complex, shuffleboard courts, tennis courts and basketball courts. You have the option of visiting the Lake Wells Museum, or you could take advantage of the soothing surroundings at Lake Stella or the Auburndale Trail.

Downtown Auburndale is the center for shopping and dining, with places like Peebles Barbecue on Dixie Hwy and Jesse's On Fire down on Lake Avenue. It really all depends on what you want to do, but you can rest assured that there is something for everyone to enjoy in Auburndale. Now that you have an idea of what to expect in Auburndale, go forth and grab a piece of this sunshine-soaked community for yourself.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Auburndale?
The average rent price for Auburndale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Auburndale?
Some of the colleges located in the Auburndale area include University of Central Florida, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Auburndale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Auburndale from include Tampa, Orlando, Brandon, Lakeland, and Kissimmee.

