162 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL

Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL
Located in Polk County, Florida, Auburndale is a city in Florida, and home to more than 14,000 people. The city is very close to the center of Florida and has a sleepy hometown quality which belies the pace of growth in this established community. One of the things that stand out about Auburndale is the sense of community that pervades the city, an element that is increasingly hard to find in today's fast-paced, modern world. It is a rather small city -- the 166th largest community in Florida -- and was incorporated in 1920.
Are you looking for rental property in Auburndale? Check out there different types of rental properties available, including furnished apartments, high-rise apartments, apartment complexes and many other type of rentals.
First Things First
Let's get down to basics, how much do have to work with? Before you even begin searching for a place to live anywhere, you have to take stock of how much disposable income you have, as this is the main determiner of the type of place you can afford to rent. By Florida standards, Auburndale is a very affordable city. The cost of living here is five percent less than the Florida average, and eight percent below the national median. This is a really good deal considering the perks of living in sunny Florida, away from the cold and incessant storms in some parts of the country.
Security Deposit
Most landlords in Auburndale, just like other states in the country will ask prospective tenants for a security deposit as part of the lease agreement. The exact amount depends on the policy of the landlord or rental management, but the norm is usually one month's rent, even though some might ask for less. Add the security deposit to your estimation of the initial outlay of cash you might need to move into your apartment.
What is the Length of the Lease
You'd be surprised at the number of people who sign a lease, or most documents for that matter, without going over the fine print. Signing a lease without reading the details is just as bad as drinking something that was handed to you without looking to see what was in the bottle. Also, find out the length of the lease. Most places require a one year lease, but some places might ask for a two year lease. Unless you are very sure you are okay with every aspect of the arrangement, a renewable one year lease is usually the best.
There are a ton of neighborhoods to choose from in Auburndale. Check out the list below to see which one is your cup of tea.
Auburndale Heights: This neighborhood is filled with larger homes and apartments, with at least three rooms per unit, which makes it easy to see why owners dominate this area.
Auburndale Lakeside Park: Bordering Lake Ariana, this neighborhood offers Peebles Barbecue as a great food option.
Downtown Auburndale: Downtown is where it's always happening. Stop by Beef O'Brady's of Auburndale, Rumors Corner and Brew Hounds for a drink before you head home.
Estates of Auburndale: Here, large home sites and gorgeous views create quite the getaway to call home.
Lake Juliana Reserve: This is another area filled with homeowners, and the houses were mostly built between 1990-1999. The average commute here falls in the 20-30 minute range.
Lake Juliana Estates: Lake Tennessee and Lake Juliana sandwich this neighborhood. Once you move in, head over to Firewood BBQ for some dinner, then make your way to CupCake Sweetie to end your night.
Lake Whistler Estates: Richard's Fine Coffee will fill you up with caffeine in the morning before you head out to take on the day in this neighborhood. Nearby Berkeley Road will take you around town.
Lena Vista: Right off Lake Lena, this neighborhood offers close proximity to the highways (Old Dixie Highway and the 570).
** Pinecrest:** Simmer Young Park is in this neighborhood, so you can relax on the weekends. Lake Blue, Lake Jessie, Lake Idylwild and Lake Canon are all nearby as well.
** Sunridge Acres:** Homes here are of average size, with two to three bedrooms. Most were built between 1990-1999, while some date as far back as the 1950s.
Water Ridge: Situated in a small spot between Lake Van and Lake Alfred, Water Ridge residents hop over to Publix or Sharmin Supermarket to grab their groceries.
Transportation
The average one-way commute to work from Auburndale is 26 minutes, which is on par with the national average. There are three airports within 30 miles of Auburndale, including the Tampa International Airport, and three Amtrak stations within the same radius. The local bus transit also runs regular scheduled bus service.
Things to Do in Auburndale, FL
The Auburndale social and cultural calendar is quite hectic, and residents or visitors can always find something to do. The schedule changes each month, with events like the Auto Classic car show and the Walk With Walgreen's Walkathon in February, the RussMatt Baseball Collegiate Baseball Invitational and Food Truck Rally in March, and the Fourth of July Fireworks. Events continue all the way to the end of the year when you could also participate in the the Autumn Bazaar and the Havendale Christmas Parade.
If you don't like any of the items on the social calendar you do have other options, such as engaging in recreational sports at any of the various parks. Outdoor lovers will like the sports amenities, such as the soccer complex, shuffleboard courts, tennis courts and basketball courts. You have the option of visiting the Lake Wells Museum, or you could take advantage of the soothing surroundings at Lake Stella or the Auburndale Trail.
Downtown Auburndale is the center for shopping and dining, with places like Peebles Barbecue on Dixie Hwy and Jesse's On Fire down on Lake Avenue. It really all depends on what you want to do, but you can rest assured that there is something for everyone to enjoy in Auburndale. Now that you have an idea of what to expect in Auburndale, go forth and grab a piece of this sunshine-soaked community for yourself.