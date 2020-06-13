334 Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL

/
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1766 Sophias Drive
1766 Sophias Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this split plan 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor condo in the heart of Viera. Entertain guests in the light and bright open floor plan with laminate floors throughout the living area and bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2323 Addington Circle
2323 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1464 sqft
Available Now! 2 bedroom plus bonus room (can be used as an office or flex)., 2 Bath Lakefront home in the Viera East Golf Course Community of Addington. Split open floor plan with a large bright kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Bayhill at Viera East
1 Unit Available
2406 Deercroft Drive
2406 Deercroft Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1902 sqft
4 Bedroom in sought after East Viera. Lakefront property with a breezy screen patio to enjoy. Bright and open kitchen overlooking the family room. Living and dining combination too. Master suite with soaking tub and separate shower.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1821 Long Iron Drive
1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1326 sqft
Spacious unit ready in mid-June! This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
180-2 INDEPEDENCE LANE
180-2 Independence Avenue, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
988 sqft
Step outside your door and be greeted by beautifully modern Mediterranean-inspired architecture in the heart of Maitland. FL. Make your way through an amenity-rich environment, passing familiar faces of neighbors and friends.
1 of 23
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1780 Rocky Wood Circle
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has beautiful updates throughout. The floor Plan is open and spacious with vaulted ceiling. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
2 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Highlands of Viera East
23 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
1 of 80
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1387 HAMPTON PARK LANE
1387 Hampton Park Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1110 sqft
Hampton Park Townhomes in Suntree, A Gated Community - This home has an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 2 full baths in each room and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Tile in the living areas, carpeted stairs, and bedrooms. 2 full baths in both bedrooms.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2033 sqft
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3853 San Miguel Lane
3853 San Miguel Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1861 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom home with a great screened in patio overlooking the water. The community boasts a swimming pool, playground, tennis and a basketball court. Easy access to 95 and close to shoppng in the Avenues in Viera.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1097 Acappella Drive
1097 Acappella Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2602 sqft
Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8517 Ivanhoe Drive
8517 Ivanhoe Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
Updated home in Viera, FL! This spacious split floor plan offers granite counters and new flooring throughout. Close to shopping, great restaurants and major highways for easy commuting.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8654 Eola Court
8654 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1902 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the quiet and private neighborhood in Wickham Lakes subdivision in Viera.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Capron Ridge
1 Unit Available
1759 Tullagee Avenue
1759 Tullagee Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1807 sqft
Gated community with lawn care included! You don't want to miss out on this wonderful home. Clean, Light and Bright with a great easterly exposure. Has tile and bamboo flooring throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Viera East rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
Some of the colleges located in the Viera East area include Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, Seminole State College of Florida, and Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Viera East from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Altamonte Springs.
