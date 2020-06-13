64 Apartments for rent in Eustis, FL📍
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 3
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 30
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 39
1 of 7
1 of 21
Eustis is a city in Lake County, Florida with a population of 15,100 people. It was founded in 1883 when an explorer started luring people into settling along Lake Eustis’ eastern shoreline. It turned out to be the perfect spot to develop land – beautiful views, a gorgeous nature setting and warm weather all year round made it a bastion for tourists. Today it’s a super-friendly place that occupies on 11.4 square miles of land – well-maintained miles, to boot! It’s a great place for families or young entrepreneurs looking to set up shop somewhere pretty and affordable.
If you’re in need of an apartment to rent or looking for apartment complexes, Eustis is certainly not a bad bet. Apartment rentals are quite cheap, especially for Florida. You can fine one bedroom apartments and all utilities paid apartments for much less than the nearby cities, like Gainesville and Orlando. The vacancy rate is around 15 percent, so you can probably take your time looking around and scoping things out before setting your sights on an apartment complex. You might want to meet some neighbors, too, seeing as the town is smaller than many college campuses so you will probably run into them frequently! Set up meetings with brokers and landlords and try to get a feel for what is available before you commit to anything. Once you’ve found the right spot, bring your checkbook and your paperwork and you’ll be ready to rent!
As the town is only 11 square miles, there’s not much room for differentiation across the area! It all has the same small-town, sleepy feel – which is something that might either draw you in or turn you off. Unlike most Podunk towns, however, it does have a tiny downtown area, a lovely waterfront and nice communities and schools. You can also indulge in the Florida citrus, which grows in abundance in this climate! It’s a great place to settle down for people who want a slow, relaxed pace and a good quality of life. There are a lot of ways to enjoy an active lifestyle, from watersports to biking and hiking.