64 Apartments for rent in Eustis, FL

612 Gould St
612 Gould Street, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1464 sqft
Eustis 3 bedroom 2 bath - older house with lots of room 1464 sq foot - Great layout with Living room- Family Room - Dining room front room would be great place to grow plants lots of light Fridge Stove and dishwasher courtesy use of washer Carpet

587 Bluff Pass Drive
587 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1863 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.

3252 Zander Drive
3252 Zander Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1481 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

319 Bluff Pass Drive
319 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1854 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

2006 Oakbend Drive
2006 Oakbend Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1741 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

409 Dorothy Circle
409 Dorothy Circle, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
No HOA in Eustis! Available on 7-1! Freshly painted! This home has an extra large lot that has beautiful mature trees and plenty of room for parking.

317 RYANS RIDGE AVENUE
317 Ryans Ridge Avenue, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Beautiful home in a small subdivision centrally located off of Bay St/Hwy 19 in Eustis. Spacious living/dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast nook and laundry room with washer and dryer.

95 EASTRIDGE DRIVE
95 Eastridge Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
Three bed rooms and two full bath rooms. Split plan. Enclosed Florida room over looks the spacious back yard. In a community of nice homes. Should be rent ready by July 1st. Painting and cleaning still in progress.

835 STARBIRD STREET
835 Starbird Street, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1269 sqft
NO HOA AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! This adorable home features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and living room.

110 E. Chesley Ave
110 East Chesley Avenue, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
110 E. Chesley Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 3/2 - Available July. 3/2 home with No HOA. Large master bedroom with separate entrance. Completely tiled. Upgraded kitchen. Screen front porch and open covered porch.

2727 North Dellwood Drive
2727 North Dellwood Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1633 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.
1702 Tropical Court
1702 Tropical Court, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1287 sqft
Great Golden Palm neighborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath - Huge living room - opening up with lots of light big master with private onsuite 2 nice size bedrooms with an addtl bathroom Great location (RLNE5835399)

3140 Bayou Lane
3140 Bayou Ln, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2021 sqft
3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway.

Pine Crest
1726 OVERLOOK DRIVE
1726 Overlook Drive, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1534 sqft
Lovely home remodeled in 2007. Modern, beautiful kitchen. Florida room that looks into a large fenced back yard. Third bedroom with double glass doors can be used as a den. Wood and tile flooring throughout home.

13116 LAUREL CREST COURT
13116 Laurel Crest Court, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2017 Like New Home!!! Oversized rooms, laundry room right off kitchen, fenced back yard!! Don't miss this picture perfect home!!

751 OLD EUSTIS ROAD
751 Old Eustis Road, Mount Dora, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2836 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a peaceful environment in Mount Dora. Unique and contemporary Matsche designed home with elevated panoramic views of gorgeous Lake Gertrude. The property offers a lake access for you to enjoy many waters sport activities.

36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.

1404 LONGVILLE CIRCLE
1404 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area.

987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.

1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.

3920 Michigan Ave
3920 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
***Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.

Median Rent in Eustis

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Eustis is $722, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $864.
Studio
$660
1 Bed
$722
2 Beds
$864
3+ Beds
$1,150
City GuideEustis
Several famous athletes call Eustis home, including baseball player Rod Brewer, football player Anthony Fieldings, and basketball player Kenny Green.

Eustis is a city in Lake County, Florida with a population of 15,100 people. It was founded in 1883 when an explorer started luring people into settling along Lake Eustis’ eastern shoreline. It turned out to be the perfect spot to develop land – beautiful views, a gorgeous nature setting and warm weather all year round made it a bastion for tourists. Today it’s a super-friendly place that occupies on 11.4 square miles of land – well-maintained miles, to boot! It’s a great place for families or young entrepreneurs looking to set up shop somewhere pretty and affordable.

Moving to Eustis

If you’re in need of an apartment to rent or looking for apartment complexes, Eustis is certainly not a bad bet. Apartment rentals are quite cheap, especially for Florida. You can fine one bedroom apartments and all utilities paid apartments for much less than the nearby cities, like Gainesville and Orlando. The vacancy rate is around 15 percent, so you can probably take your time looking around and scoping things out before setting your sights on an apartment complex. You might want to meet some neighbors, too, seeing as the town is smaller than many college campuses so you will probably run into them frequently! Set up meetings with brokers and landlords and try to get a feel for what is available before you commit to anything. Once you’ve found the right spot, bring your checkbook and your paperwork and you’ll be ready to rent!

Living in Eustis

As the town is only 11 square miles, there’s not much room for differentiation across the area! It all has the same small-town, sleepy feel – which is something that might either draw you in or turn you off. Unlike most Podunk towns, however, it does have a tiny downtown area, a lovely waterfront and nice communities and schools. You can also indulge in the Florida citrus, which grows in abundance in this climate! It’s a great place to settle down for people who want a slow, relaxed pace and a good quality of life. There are a lot of ways to enjoy an active lifestyle, from watersports to biking and hiking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Eustis?
In Eustis, the median rent is $660 for a studio, $722 for a 1-bedroom, $864 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,150 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Eustis, check out our monthly Eustis Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Eustis?
Some of the colleges located in the Eustis area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, University of Central Florida, Daytona State College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Eustis?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eustis from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

