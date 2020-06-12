/
/
titusville
100 Apartments for rent in Titusville, FL📍
Read Allen
1 Unit Available
1083 S DELEON AVE
1083 South Deleon Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$835
857 sqft
Cute & Updated Titusville Duplex Close to Downtown - Cute, Clean, and ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready for immediate occupancy.
The Trails Of Titusville
1 Unit Available
3443 Yashica Ct
3443 Yashica Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1902 sqft
Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room
1 Unit Available
2467 S Washington Avenue
2467 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Come and stay in this nice, fully furnished condo on the water. Walking distance to shopping and eating and movie theater. Gorgeous view of the Space Center and all the launches that are planned for this year.
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1 Unit Available
5550 Meadow Oaks Avenue
5550 Meadow Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2083 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 2,083 sq. ft. of living space. This home features a great open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast var. Formal living and dining room perfect for entertaining.
Bonnymede Estates
1 Unit Available
3225 Melody Lane
3225 Melody Lane, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Contingent.
1 Unit Available
803 S Washington Avenue
803 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1089 sqft
STEP BACK IN TIME...when you step into this historic 1926 bungalow located in Downtown Titusville. Convenient to Kennedy Space Center and I-95, this Old World Spanish home offers the original charm of the 1920's with the modern comforts of today.
The Meadows East
1 Unit Available
851 Marcella Lane
851 Marcella Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back.
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
349 Jepson Street
349 Jepson Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
550 sqft
Total remodel being done inside this great unit. 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex will be fabulous when done.\Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
Indian River Residence
1 Unit Available
3205 S Washington Avenue
3205 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2200 sqft
Amazing Direct Indian River Front, 8th floor condo. This unit is complete with a large balcony for dramatic views of the river and sunrises. Spacious with 2200 living square feet includes 3bdrm/3ba plus den/office.
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
985 Glenda Drive
985 Glenda Drive, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1413 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included.
Indian River Shores
1 Unit Available
3280 Alamanda Court
3280 Alamanda Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1239 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is beautiful on the inside. It has been completely remodeled! Everything is new! There is a 2 car carport and the backyard is getting a new fence. This rental will not last long.
Luna Heights
1 Unit Available
1015 N Mars Court
1015 North Mars Court, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths very clean freshly painted with tile flooring through out.2 car Garage with a large back yard in North Titusville move in readySmaill pet Friendly
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
1 Unit Available
2103 Raleigh Drive
2103 Raleigh Dr, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3055 sqft
This is a nice 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath house in Plantation Oaks. House is equipped with carpet and tile. Big kitchen with island and screened in porch.
1 Unit Available
3029 Sir Hamilton Circle
3029 Sir Hamilton Circle, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
736 sqft
This fully furnished unit is perfect for anyone that is needing a short term rental or just starting out. Close to shopping. Short walk to the river for our many rocket launches. Has a community pool.
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
1890 Knox McRae Drive
1890 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
This is a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom unit with full furnishings. This unit can be rented long term or short term. If rented less than 6 months there is 12% sales tax.
Lakefront Estates
1 Unit Available
2280 Fruitwood Court
2280 Fruitwood Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
920 sqft
RENT NOW! Location, Location, Location- This spacious home with 4 bedrooms is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with a large backyard, great school district, and family neighborhood. Easy to show and lease. Great schools, family neighborhood.
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3810 Valley Lane
3810 Valley Lane, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1743 sqft
A must see! This charming home with an open floor plan in the heart of Titusville! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-stall garage will give you over 1,700 living sq ft of generous space to move about (including a separate living room,
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 30 pounds.
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
2180 Country Club Drive
2180 Country Club Drive, Titusville, FL
Studio
$700
214 sqft
2nd floor studio apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Electric, water/sewer, pest control and lawn maintenance included in the rent. Private balcony, full bath and full size refrigerator. NO PETS AND this is a NONSMOKING building.
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
560 Concord Avenue
560 Concord Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1309 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage. Newer paint/carpet throughout, Dining/living combo area in addition to family room. Master bath has walk in shower and larger closet space.
1 Unit Available
1584 South Street
1584 South Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
11182 sqft
Ground floor 2 bedroom apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Renovated bathroom, ceramic tile throughout, new HVAC system. Pest control included in the rent. No pets and No smoking.
Plantation Oaks of Brevard
1 Unit Available
218 Macon Drive
218 Macon Cir, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1865 sqft
This beautiful 3/2 with a large family room, laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, large screened lanai in the very desirable development of Plantation Oaks is ready to be your home!! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout, eat-in kitchen and
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
233 Birch Street
233 Birch Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This charming bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Unit has been update with tile floors, new kitchen with granite countertops and bathroom. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and the Indian River.
1 Unit Available
190 E Olmstead Drive
190 Olmstead Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1023 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED, PLEASE NO NOT ASK!! Fresh paint on cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo in waterfront condo community.
