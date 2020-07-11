Sign Up
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
31 SE 5 ST
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31 SE 5 ST
31 Southeast 5th Street
·
(305) 303-8387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
31 Southeast 5th Street, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2810 · Avail. now
$2,700
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spectacular corner unit facing SE with amazing city and bay views. Top of the line appliances and granite countertops. 2 balconies.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 31 SE 5 ST have any available units?
31 SE 5 ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Rent Report
.
What amenities does 31 SE 5 ST have?
Some of 31 SE 5 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 31 SE 5 ST currently offering any rent specials?
31 SE 5 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 SE 5 ST pet-friendly?
No, 31 SE 5 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami
.
Does 31 SE 5 ST offer parking?
No, 31 SE 5 ST does not offer parking.
Does 31 SE 5 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 SE 5 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 SE 5 ST have a pool?
Yes, 31 SE 5 ST has a pool.
Does 31 SE 5 ST have accessible units?
No, 31 SE 5 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 31 SE 5 ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 SE 5 ST has units with dishwashers.
