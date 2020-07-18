All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2395 NW 4 street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2395 NW 4 street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

2395 NW 4 street

2395 Northwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2395 Northwest 4th Street, Miami, FL 33125
West Flagler

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location at a Cul-de-sac street, quiet neighborhood-great for kids. Close to all school from kindergarten to senior high school. 3 bed room and it can be converted in to 4 bed room if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2395 NW 4 street have any available units?
2395 NW 4 street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 2395 NW 4 street currently offering any rent specials?
2395 NW 4 street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2395 NW 4 street pet-friendly?
No, 2395 NW 4 street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2395 NW 4 street offer parking?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not offer parking.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have a pool?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not have a pool.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have accessible units?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not have accessible units.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St
Miami, FL 33125
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct
Miami, FL 33143
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St
Miami, FL 33137
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College