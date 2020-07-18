Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM
1 of 24
2395 NW 4 street
2395 Northwest 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2395 Northwest 4th Street, Miami, FL 33125
West Flagler
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location at a Cul-de-sac street, quiet neighborhood-great for kids. Close to all school from kindergarten to senior high school. 3 bed room and it can be converted in to 4 bed room if needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2395 NW 4 street have any available units?
2395 NW 4 street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Rent Report
.
Is 2395 NW 4 street currently offering any rent specials?
2395 NW 4 street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2395 NW 4 street pet-friendly?
No, 2395 NW 4 street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami
.
Does 2395 NW 4 street offer parking?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not offer parking.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have a pool?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not have a pool.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have accessible units?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not have accessible units.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2395 NW 4 street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2395 NW 4 street does not have units with air conditioning.
