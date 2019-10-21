9746 Summer Grove Way W, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Sunbeam
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very nice condo located in a gated community. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar and large dining room. End unit with a private balcony, one car garage and community amenities included.**Application fee waived through August 31st!**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
