Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W

9746 Summer Grove Way W · No Longer Available
Location

9746 Summer Grove Way W, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very nice condo located in a gated community. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar and large dining room. End unit with a private balcony, one car garage and community amenities included.**Application fee waived through August 31st!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W have any available units?
9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W have?
Some of 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W currently offering any rent specials?
9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W pet-friendly?
No, 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W offer parking?
Yes, 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W offers parking.
Does 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W have a pool?
Yes, 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W has a pool.
Does 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W have accessible units?
No, 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W does not have accessible units.
Does 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9746 SUMMER GROVE WAY W has units with dishwashers.
