6192 High Tide Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Adorable 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath well-maintained town-home that is move-in ready! This unit features a great open layout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar overlooking the spacious living room. Downstairs offers ceramic tile throughout, carpeted bedrooms are upstairs and has a convenient loft area. Not to mention a screened in back patio! This gated-community includes a pool, clubhouse and more! You'll have two assigned parking spots and washer/dryer are included! Close to A rated schools, shopping and the interstate for quick commutes. Schedule your tour today! Renter's Insurance Required. NO PETS.

Resident Benefit Package: $12.50/month