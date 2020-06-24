All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6192 High Tide Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6192 High Tide Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6192 High Tide Blvd

6192 High Tide Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6192 High Tide Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath well-maintained town-home that is move-in ready! This unit features a great open layout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar overlooking the spacious living room. Downstairs offers ceramic tile throughout, carpeted bedrooms are upstairs and has a convenient loft area. Not to mention a screened in back patio! This gated-community includes a pool, clubhouse and more! You'll have two assigned parking spots and washer/dryer are included! Close to A rated schools, shopping and the interstate for quick commutes. Schedule your tour today! Renter's Insurance Required. NO PETS.
Resident Benefit Package: $12.50/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6192 High Tide Blvd have any available units?
6192 High Tide Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6192 High Tide Blvd have?
Some of 6192 High Tide Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6192 High Tide Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6192 High Tide Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6192 High Tide Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6192 High Tide Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6192 High Tide Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6192 High Tide Blvd offers parking.
Does 6192 High Tide Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6192 High Tide Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6192 High Tide Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6192 High Tide Blvd has a pool.
Does 6192 High Tide Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6192 High Tide Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6192 High Tide Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6192 High Tide Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia