11733 Surfwood Avenue
11733 Surfwood Avenue

11733 Surfwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11733 Surfwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Beachwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Kernan Trail Elementary! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/723711 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11733 Surfwood Avenue have any available units?
11733 Surfwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11733 Surfwood Avenue have?
Some of 11733 Surfwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11733 Surfwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11733 Surfwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11733 Surfwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11733 Surfwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11733 Surfwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11733 Surfwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11733 Surfwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11733 Surfwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11733 Surfwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 11733 Surfwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11733 Surfwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11733 Surfwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11733 Surfwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11733 Surfwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
