Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:33 PM

1523 SW 29 Street

1523 Southwest 29th Street · (786) 325-2225
Location

1523 Southwest 29th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1523 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Corner Unit **** Brand new townhome with modern finishes- beautiful white kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with 1 car attached garage in a great location to downtown Fort Lauderdale and the beaches. Brand new Samsung washer and dryer, stainless steel single bowl sink with cutting board. Plenty of natural light, Upgraded blinds and Ceiling fans, Ring camera, smart home features. The community is gated and has a community pool and your end unit has a great paver stone back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 SW 29 Street have any available units?
1523 SW 29 Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 SW 29 Street have?
Some of 1523 SW 29 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 SW 29 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1523 SW 29 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 SW 29 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1523 SW 29 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1523 SW 29 Street offer parking?
Yes, 1523 SW 29 Street offers parking.
Does 1523 SW 29 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 SW 29 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 SW 29 Street have a pool?
Yes, 1523 SW 29 Street has a pool.
Does 1523 SW 29 Street have accessible units?
No, 1523 SW 29 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 SW 29 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 SW 29 Street has units with dishwashers.
