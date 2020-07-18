1523 SW 29 Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Corner Unit **** Brand new townhome with modern finishes- beautiful white kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with 1 car attached garage in a great location to downtown Fort Lauderdale and the beaches. Brand new Samsung washer and dryer, stainless steel single bowl sink with cutting board. Plenty of natural light, Upgraded blinds and Ceiling fans, Ring camera, smart home features. The community is gated and has a community pool and your end unit has a great paver stone back patio.