Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:34 PM

1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue

1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,345

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue have any available units?
1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
Is 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
