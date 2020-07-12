451 Apartments for rent in Lavers, Delray Beach, FL

/
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1283 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2455 Lindell Boulevard
2455 Lindell Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1175 sqft
The living is easy in this impressive, light and bright Lake front 2/2 Condo located in East Delray Beach! Located in Delray Racquet Club this tastefully decorated and FULLY renovated/furnished condo is a treat to call home!! Enjoy the oversized
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Lavers Circle
1915 Lavers Circle, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1061 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED 2/2 CONDO OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. ALL TILE. BALCONY HAS BEEN ENCLOSED WITH SLIDER ADDING USABLE SQ FT TO LAYOUT. VERY SERENE. COMPLEX HAS POOL AND SPA, FULL EXERCISE FACILITY AND CLUBROOM.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
955 Dotterel Road
955 Dotterel Road, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Unfurnished, Annual Lake View Rental, 2 bedrooms/2 baths with eat in kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer off the kitchen area, Living / Dining Room great room. Split plan design. Master has shower and walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
950 Lavers Circle
950 Lavers Circle, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1061 sqft
View Location Location Location! Fully furnished unit ready to move in whether it be in the next 30 days or by September owner can be flexible, spacious, secure building with elevator, Corner Unit with tranquil view, the community pool with fitness
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
825 Egret Circle
825 Egret Circle, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1175 sqft
2/2 with newly renovated kitchen, stainless still appliances, marble floor throughout inlcuding both bedrooms and bathrooms. Large laundry room with washer/dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
755 Dotterel Road
755 Dotterel Road, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1175 sqft
THIS SPACIOUS, UPDATED FURNISHED 2 STOREY TOWNHOME IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE. VAULTED MAIN FLOOR CEILING SET THE STAGE FOR A REMODELLED KITCHEN, DINING AREA, LIVING SPACE AND BALCONY OVERLOOKING TENNIS FACILITY.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2105 Lavers Circle
2105 Lavers Circle, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1211 sqft
UPDATED 2 YRS AGO. 2/2 CONDO OVERLOOKING LAKE FOUNTAIN AND POOL. EVERYTHING UPDATED AND ALL FURNITURE BRAND NEW, BEDS ONLY SLEPT IN TWICE. PERFECT LOCATION NEAR LAVERS TENNIS CENTER, DOWNTOWN DELRAY AND THE BEACH. ELEVATOR IN BUILDING.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
600 Egret Circle
600 Egret Circle, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1175 sqft
Nicely upgraded TURNKEY property available for off season $1500. to first part of December and seasonal rental $3800. for MARCH ONLY FORWARD. Washer/dryer in the unit with a stacked floor plan, newer updated furniture, bathrooms and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
450 Egret Circle
450 Egret Circle, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1175 sqft
Turnkey, furnished, 2 bedroom 2 bath split plan condo with washer/dryer in the unit. This nicely appointed property in all age community is Available for short term OFF SEASON $1500. per month from July through the end of December.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2255 Lindell Blvd Unit 4201
2255 Lindell Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath - updated condo first last and security required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2528753)
Results within 1 mile of Lavers
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,372
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
68 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,407
1685 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
26 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
37 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1358 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1700 S Ocean Blvd
1700 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*Also avail for seasonal at $5,250/m*Waterfront condo just steps away from Atlantic Dunes Park which features beautiful beaches & walkways. Even better, historic downtown Atlantic Ave is only 1.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue
2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed. SPECTACULAR First Floor 2/2 Corner Condo for Rent.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
119 SE 7th Street
119 Southeast 7th Street, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1242 sqft
One of three newly renovated neighboring properties. All are newly furnished and beautifully decorated rentals. Perfect for in-season get-aways. Great proximity to the beach.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
121 SE 7th Street
121 Southeast 7th Street, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1242 sqft
One of three newly renovated neighboring properties. All are newly furnished and beautifully decorated rentals. Perfect for in-season get-aways. Great proximity to the beach.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
118 Mohigan Cir
118 Mohigan Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1484 sqft
Spacious 3/2 Home In A Rated School District, Close To Beach, Shopping and Restaurants... Tenant just moved out...In Process Of Clean Up And Turn Around...Owner Takes Care Of Lawn And Water Bill...Quick Approval...
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1215 K Crystal
1215 Crystal Way, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger 1 bedroom 1 bath with lake view in a gated community. Close to major roads and Atlantic Ave. Granite counters and stainless appliances. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Ground floor unit near the BBQ area and fitness center. Easy approval.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1345 Crystal Way
1345 Crystal Way, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR CONDO IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF BAHIA AT DELRAY. 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM, COMPLETELY UPGRADED WITH STONE LOOK TILE, GREAT APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, FAMILY ROOM, DINING AREA, MASTER BEDROOM AND GREAT BATHROOM.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Crystal Way
1020 Crystal Way, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Private and quaint 1st Floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Stylishly Updated & Move In Ready!! This unit has tile flooring throughout the common areas and Faux wood floors in the BR.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
201 SE 7th Street
201 Southeast 7th Street, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
624 sqft
Located in the hottest, new hip neighborhood in downtown Delray Beach..the ''OSC''! Osceola Park! Its Just blocks from the center of town & a short walk or bike ride to the beach.
