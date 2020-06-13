/
hillsboro beach
478 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro Beach, FL📍
1 Unit Available
1147 Hillsboro Mile
1147 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1bed/1.5bath condo located on Hillsboro Mile. Ocean views from the balcony and underground parking. Condominium amenities include beach access, pool, fitness center, library, card room, social/party room, & 24/7 building guard.
1 Unit Available
1150 Hillsboro Mile
1150 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STOP!!! Look no further, the search is over.
1 Unit Available
1160 Hillsboro Mile
1160 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1200 sqft
Amazing Opportunity For A Seasonal Rental W Private Beach Just Across The Street - Available Jan 1, 2021! Totally Remodeled With No Expense Spared, Gorgeous Neutral "Wood Look" Tile Throughout, Renovated Kitchen w/ Quartzite Countertops, GE Cafe &
1 Unit Available
1161 Hillsboro Mile
1161 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Stunning corner unit 2/2, ocean view and inter-coastal view. Come down to enjoy the beach steps away from your condo, grilling area, pool with an amazing ocean view in a quite boutique building. Make this your temporary sweet home.
1 Unit Available
1238 Hillsboro Mile
1238 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Port de Mer.
1 Unit Available
1021 Hillsboro Mile
1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1154 sqft
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly.
1 Unit Available
1194 Hillsboro Mile
1194 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1194 Hillsboro Mile in Hillsboro Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1043 Hillsboro Mile
1043 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
850 sqft
Stunning direct ocean views from the living room and the master bedroom. Awesome ICW views from the Kitchen and the dining area. Gorgeous updated kitchen and updated bathroom. Large diagonal tile flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro Beach
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
1 Unit Available
1629 RIVERVIEW ROAD # 321
1629 Riverview Road, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous Condo on the Inter Coastal - Paradise Living at this recently renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom off the Intercoastal. Brand new kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances. New Impact windows installed.
1 Unit Available
2026 Northeast 33rd Street
2026 NE 33rd St, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled, spacious home for rent in Lighthouse Point east of US-1. Private, oversized backyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms . Located on a quiet, tree lined, dead end street.
3 Units Available
2201 NE 36th St
2201 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
The complex has a pool, cabana lounge area, and community laundry rooms on each floor. The apartment is located in the beautiful nautical city of Lighthouse Point and is walking distance from the LHP Police and Fire Department.
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1930 NE 4TH ST
1930 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Nice large one bedroom renovated condo in a resort like setting, one block from Deerfield Beach. Beautiful pool and covered outdoor entertaining area. Washer and Dryer at the property. No Pets Allowed. Water and basic cable included.
1 Unit Available
51 SE 19th Ave
51 SE 19th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1498 sqft
Beautifully furnished turn key annual rental. The Fordham is east of the ICW very close to Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach Pier, restaurants and shopping. Keypad gate entry. 1 covered garage parking space and 1 uncovered outside parking space.
Beach
1 Unit Available
3253 NE 11th St
3253 Northeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2-bedroom/2-bathroom unit within walking distance to the Beach area. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Impact windows and doors. Terrazzo flooring. Central air conditioning. Convenient location.
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1973 NE 4TH ST
1973 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BLOCK FROM THE BEACH. NICE EFFICIENCY WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN A SMALL QUAINT COMPLEX. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH LAMINATE TILE THROUGHOUT. PRICE INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER AND BASIC CABLE. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. LIVING AREA IS 10 1/2 X 15 1/2.
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...
Beach
1 Unit Available
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.
Ocean Vue
1 Unit Available
1970 NE 3rd St
1970 Northeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1224 sqft
Prime Location, just steps to the Beach. Beautiful Town Home, private enclosed Patio, fully furnished with modern comfortable furniture. Remodeled, open concept, living and entertainment area on 1st floor. Spacious rooms, master with balcony.
1 Unit Available
745 SE 19th Ave
745 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THIS SUPER COMFORTABLE AND PERFECTLY FURNISHED RESIDENCE DIRECTLY ON THE INTRACOASTAL IN POPULAR DEERFIELD BEACH.
1 Unit Available
2311 NE 36th St
2311 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
863 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Lighthouse Point with water views! Shopping, dining, entertainment within walking distance. Tile flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
3850 NE 21st Ave
3850 Northeast 21st Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
Association represents themselves to be housing for older persons 55+! Small pets allowed in this nice clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with a newer open kitchen, tile floors and fresh paint.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hillsboro Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,800.
Some of the colleges located in the Hillsboro Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hillsboro Beach from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
