Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard doorman e-payments green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Whether you’re hitting the town in flip flops and shorts or your finest formal duds, you’ll always return to luxury when you make Worthing Place home. Our Downtown Delray Beach apartments seamlessly blend the convenience and spontaneity of Atlantic Avenue living with the sophistication and preparedness of finely crafted amenities. It’s all about the details when you step inside our one-, two-, and three-bedroom Atlantic Avenue apartments. Espresso Italian cabinetry with designer hardware, quartz countertops and Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances set the stage for your next culinary adventure.



Savor Delray Beach’s temperate climate all year with a quick stroll or casual bike ride on Atlantic Ave., where dining, shopping, and live entertainment abound. Whether you're heading out of town via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (F