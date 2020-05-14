All apartments in Delray Beach
Worthing Place

32 SE 2nd Ave · (954) 637-8389
Location

32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$2,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$2,066

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 328 · Avail. now

$2,092

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 439 · Avail. now

$2,607

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$2,611

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 531 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Worthing Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
courtyard
doorman
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Schedule yours today!

Whether you’re hitting the town in flip flops and shorts or your finest formal duds, you’ll always return to luxury when you make Worthing Place home. Our Downtown Delray Beach apartments seamlessly blend the convenience and spontaneity of Atlantic Avenue living with the sophistication and preparedness of finely crafted amenities. It’s all about the details when you step inside our one-, two-, and three-bedroom Atlantic Avenue apartments. Espresso Italian cabinetry with designer hardware, quartz countertops and Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances set the stage for your next culinary adventure.

Savor Delray Beach’s temperate climate all year with a quick stroll or casual bike ride on Atlantic Ave., where dining, shopping, and live entertainment abound. Whether you're heading out of town via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (F

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $125
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom), $1000 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Air conditioned storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Worthing Place have any available units?
Worthing Place has 12 units available starting at $2,032 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Worthing Place have?
Some of Worthing Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Worthing Place currently offering any rent specials?
Worthing Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Worthing Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Worthing Place is pet friendly.
Does Worthing Place offer parking?
Yes, Worthing Place offers parking.
Does Worthing Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Worthing Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Worthing Place have a pool?
Yes, Worthing Place has a pool.
Does Worthing Place have accessible units?
Yes, Worthing Place has accessible units.
Does Worthing Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Worthing Place has units with dishwashers.
