Amenities
Whether you’re hitting the town in flip flops and shorts or your finest formal duds, you’ll always return to luxury when you make Worthing Place home. Our Downtown Delray Beach apartments seamlessly blend the convenience and spontaneity of Atlantic Avenue living with the sophistication and preparedness of finely crafted amenities. It’s all about the details when you step inside our one-, two-, and three-bedroom Atlantic Avenue apartments. Espresso Italian cabinetry with designer hardware, quartz countertops and Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances set the stage for your next culinary adventure.
Savor Delray Beach’s temperate climate all year with a quick stroll or casual bike ride on Atlantic Ave., where dining, shopping, and live entertainment abound. Whether you're heading out of town via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (F