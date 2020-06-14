Apartment List
/
FL
/
delray beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Delray Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
12 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,653
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,608
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
50 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
11 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,824
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1254 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
48 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1362 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,338
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1421 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1798 sqft
Situated just off Linton Blvd, these stunning luxury townhomes feature natural wood floors, quartz countertops, plenty of extra storage space, boutique kitchens. Relax in the community clubhouse or work out at the 24-hour on-site gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1438 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Florida's Turnpike. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community has dog park, game room, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,727
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1157 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pineapple Grove
1 Unit Available
342 NE 3rd Ave
342 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Charming one bedroom in a heart of Delray Beach - Property Id: 271602 Located in the heart of Delray beach this charming one bedroom apartment is close to the famous Atlantic ave., walking distance to the restaurants, shops and entertainment.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
72 SE 6th Ave
72 Southeast 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1769 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN! BE PREPARED TO FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS CHARMING AND SOPHISTICATED 3B/3.5B TOWNHOME. IN SOUGHT AFTER DOWNTOWN DELRAY. WALK OR BIKE FROM THE YOUR DOOR TO TRENDY ATLANTIC AVE AND THE BEACH.THIS GEM HAS TILE AND WOOD FLOORING.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4132 Sabal Lakes Road
4132 Sabal Lakes Road, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1840 sqft
Light & bright single story home in one of the most sought after communities in Delray Beach! Featuring split bedroom floor plan, open kitchen with newer GE stainless appliances and granite counters overlooking dining area/family room, separate

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pineapple Grove
1 Unit Available
200 NE 2nd Avenue
200 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury city living in chic Pinapple grove. This large 2 bedroom condo features granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wood flooring, large Master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and impact glass windows.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lake Ida Park
1 Unit Available
1103 NW 6th Avenue
1103 Northwest 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Ida 3 Bedroom/3 Bath home completely updated in 2015. Corner lot with exclusive high-end finishes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
830 SE 3rd Avenue
830 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1308 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! ALL NEW ROOF, NEW AC, NEW BATHROOM, FRESH PAINT IN & OUT KITCHEN WAS REDONE 5 YRS AGO; REAL HARDWOOD FLOORING REFINISHED, COVERED PATIO IN FRONT AND LARGE FLORIDA ROOM W/ SALTILO TILE AND HAS FRENCH DOORS THAT OPEN TO

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Del Ida Park
1 Unit Available
10 NE 7th Street
10 Northeast 7th Street, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2597 sqft
Fantastic Opportunity to stay in East Delray! Just seven blocks from Downtown Atlantic Avenue and the Beach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
High Point of Delray
1 Unit Available
1252 Club Drive W
1252 Club Drive West, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1040 sqft
''Live Your Lifestyle'' in the fully renovated single level living condominium at popular and desired High Point 6.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4545 Highgate C Drive
4545 Highgate Drive, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1302 sqft
Beautiful Bexley Park 3/2.5 2 car garage Townhouse! This beauty features 3 bedrooms all upstairs with 2 bathrooms and a half bath downstairs for guests.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Serena Vista
1 Unit Available
3117 Florida Boulevard
3117 Florida Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
3018 sqft
SPACIOUS town home in east Delray's Tropic Isle neighborhood which is close to everything!!! Built in 2005 with fine finishes throughoutThis beautiful 2 story town home has 4 generous bedrooms plus an office, 2 car garage and fenced outdoor space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
907 Kokomo Key Lane
907 Kokomo Key Lane, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Enjoy living in one of Delray's best kept secrets.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pelican Harbor - Tropic Harbor
1 Unit Available
207 Tropic Isle Drive
207 Tropic Isle Drive, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
841 sqft
Sleek upgraded 2 bed / 2 bath ground floor residence with the ultimate East Delray location just a stone's throw away from Intracoastal Waterway and beach! Come see this designer renovated unit with total upgrades from top to bottom including newer

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
2610 Webb Ave
2610 Webb Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
DELRAY BEACH-TOWN HOME-3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE. BUILT IN 2014. BEST RENTAL IN THE AREA. LOCATION IN THE HEART OF DELRAY BEACH! EASY COMMUTE TO HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING. WALK TO GYM & BIKE TO DOWNTOWN. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1165 Crystal Way
1165 Crystal Way, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
978 sqft
This corner 2 bedroom, 2 baths make this unit very bright, located at bahia at delray with prime location of 2 blocks from I-95, 5 minutes from the beach and close to shops , restaurants, ect.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
233 N Latitude Circle
233 North Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2368 sqft
This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location.
City Guide for Delray Beach, FL

"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")

Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Delray Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Delray Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Delray Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDelray Beach 3 BedroomsDelray Beach Accessible ApartmentsDelray Beach Apartments under $1,200Delray Beach Apartments with Balcony
Delray Beach Apartments with GarageDelray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDelray Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDelray Beach Apartments with ParkingDelray Beach Apartments with PoolDelray Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Delray Beach Cheap PlacesDelray Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDelray Beach Furnished ApartmentsDelray Beach Luxury PlacesDelray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College