101 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with hardwood floors
"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")
Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Delray Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.