Last updated June 13 2020

255 Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL

Broken Sound
Villa Rica
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A boutique waterfront apartment community redefining the live, work, play lifestyle. Welcome to TGM Oceana in Boca Raton, the only apartment community spanning Boca Raton's barrier island
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1360 sqft
Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, parking on premises, tennis court, and swimming pool. Apartments have stainless steel fixtures, dishwasher, ice maker, and washer/dryer in-home. Located just off Palmetto Park Road.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
$
17 Units Available
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community offers contemporary features, including chef-inspired kitchens, spacious open floor plans, and fantastic views. On-site fitness center, pool with deck, grilling area, and lighted tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
22 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,472
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
11 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1378 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,491
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
39 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
9 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1610 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,301
2078 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1647 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
1824 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
23 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,887
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1366 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1663 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Apartments and townhomes with quartz counters, self-closing cabinets and hardwood floors. Select homes include dual vanities, chef's kitchens and expansive outdoor areas. Property offers El Rio Bike Trail access.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
21 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,252
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,666
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1310 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,646
1407 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1455 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.

Median Rent in Boca Raton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Boca Raton is $1,471, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,865.
Studio
$1,189
1 Bed
$1,471
2 Beds
$1,865
3+ Beds
$2,568
City GuideBoca Raton
Having trouble with Craigslist Boca Raton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Vacation destination and home to the wealthy, the glamorous and... the retired! Boca Raton's prime location on miles of pristine Palm Beach County beaches and tropical climate make it a great place to work or play. Now, let's find you a sunny apartment that suits your needs!
Take the Cannoli

Okay, so Boca Raton's general reputation in the popular imagination is that a large portion of residents are either in the mafia or geriatric. This is only half true. Yes, Boca is overall an incredibly upscale city that draws in a lot of revenue from the aged American haute bourgeoisie, and yes, notorious Boca residents include members of the Gambino family. But, Boca is also home to several universities and has a recently renovated and developed downtown that caters to people of all ages and incomes.

Beach bums and water sports fanatics will love living so close to so much beach, as the southern Florida coastline is pretty much the prime destination for Boca residents of all (and I mean all) ages. If you're prone to sun burns or are more of an indoor kid, the city still has a lot to offer. The downtown area has recently been renovated to include two large outdoor malls. Both the Mizner Center and the Town Center of Boca Raton offer premier shopping, dining and nightlife to residents throughout the city. Both also feature outdoor community spaces. Additionally, the Boca Raton Museum of Art is conveniently located in the Mizner Center.

Neighborhoods

Boca Raton's neighborhoods are laid out in a pretty straightforward way, as the city is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway to the east, and the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge to the west. The downtown is situated near the Waterway, and most of the city development sprawls to the west.

Because of the general upscale, middle class vibe throughout all of Boca Raton, the city sees little crime throughout most neighborhoods.

The Downtown is for Young Professionals Downtown Boca Raton functions as both its economic and commercial center. As mentioned before, the Mizner Center and the Town Center of Boca Raton draw in a large number of both tourists and residents. Recent renovation around these shopping centers has provided safer, more community-oriented housing options for residents. Though the area around the Mizner Center is continuing to develop, current and future rental options include town houses and apartment complexes with on-site parking and a number of additional amenities. Living downtown provides you with the added benefit of being in an easily walkable and bikeable commercial area, as well as being within walking distance to the beach. Rents for two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1500-1700. The downtown area is safe and lively for young singles and families, with one exception. The Pearl City area, located directly north of downtown, has been known for its criminal activity, and is generally considered undesirable by most residents.

The North Side is for Young People If you're young and not exactly professional, try looking around the Florida Atlantic University area, located north of downtown. The neighborhood surrounding campus has a wide variety of affordable housing available that tends to cater to college-aged students. Yes, college students mean college parties, but overall, the campus area has a fairly decent reputation in terms of safety and noise. Two bedrooms in this area tend to go for between $1050-1200.

The West Side is for Families As development has continued westward from the city center, the suburban feel of a suburban city makes for a great area for families. Some of the best school districts in the city are also located on the west side. Adjacent to numerous Boca golf courses, the west side has many different types of rentals available based on neighborhood. For instance, Waters Edge and Mission Bay are both located in the western reaches of town, and generally have more larger, single-family homes for rent. Del Prado, located slightly further east, has more apartment and condo rentals available. Home rentals on the west side vary greatly, but three bedrooms generally go for between $1600-2000, while apartments and condos generally rent from $1600-1800.

Renting Tips and Tricks

The Boca Raton rental market is fairly similar to that of other SoFla cities. You can occasionally take advantage of seasonal prices and rentals--particularly close to the beach--by signing leases in the hot, off-season summer months. Most larger apartment and condo complexes are rented through real estate agents, so unless you're looking for a single-family house, you'll have more options to choose from if you take advantage of a professional realtor's services.

Once you've landed your dream apartment, beware of hidden fees. Boca Raton is the home of large monthly condo and maintenance fees. So before you sign your lease, make sure there aren't any hidden costs associated with your new complex.

Around Town

With the exception of the downtown area and portions of FAU's campus, Boca Raton is a suburban city that will require a car. Because many Boca residents commute throughout the Palm Beach and Miami area, traffic can be a nightmare during the morning and evening rush hour. Traffic running south into Fort Lauderdale on I-95 and east-west on the Everglades Expressway can add up to 40 minutes to your commute.

Boca is serviced by Palm Tran, which provides local and express bus routes throughout most neighborhoods in the city, as well as into neighboring cities in Palm Beach County.

Break out that sunscreen (and that retirement plan) and find your new Boca apartment!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Boca Raton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Boca Raton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...

View full Boca Raton Renter Survey

Here’s how Boca Raton ranks on:

A
Overall satisfaction
A+
Safety and crime rate
A-
Jobs and career opportunities
A-
Recreational activities
D
Affordability
A+
Quality of schools
A
Social Life
A+
Weather
A
Commute time
A+
State and local taxes
B
Public transit
B+
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Boca Raton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Boca Raton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

Key Findings in Boca Raton include the following:

  • Boca Raton renters gave their city an A overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Boca Raton were safety and low crime rate, weather, state and local taxes and quality of local schools, which all received A+ grades.
  • The only area of concern to Boca Raton renters is affordability, which received a score of D.
  • Boca Raton did relatively well compared to other cities in Florida like Miami (C+), Jacksonville (B-), Orlando (C) and Tampa (B).
  • Boca Raton did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Tucson (D) and Philadelphia (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Boca Raton?
In Boca Raton, the median rent is $1,189 for a studio, $1,471 for a 1-bedroom, $1,865 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,568 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Boca Raton, check out our monthly Boca Raton Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Boca Raton?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Boca Raton include Broken Sound, and Villa Rica.
How pet-friendly is Boca Raton?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Boca Raton received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Boca Raton?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Boca Raton received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Boca Raton?
Boca Raton renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Boca Raton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Boca Raton?
Boca Raton renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Boca Raton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Boca Raton?
Some of the colleges located in the Boca Raton area include Everglades University, Florida Atlantic University, Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, and Carlos Albizu University-Miami. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Boca Raton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boca Raton from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

