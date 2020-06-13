255 Apartments for rent in Boca Raton, FL

Neighborhoods

Boca Raton's neighborhoods are laid out in a pretty straightforward way, as the city is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway to the east, and the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge to the west. The downtown is situated near the Waterway, and most of the city development sprawls to the west.

Because of the general upscale, middle class vibe throughout all of Boca Raton, the city sees little crime throughout most neighborhoods.

The Downtown is for Young Professionals Downtown Boca Raton functions as both its economic and commercial center. As mentioned before, the Mizner Center and the Town Center of Boca Raton draw in a large number of both tourists and residents. Recent renovation around these shopping centers has provided safer, more community-oriented housing options for residents. Though the area around the Mizner Center is continuing to develop, current and future rental options include town houses and apartment complexes with on-site parking and a number of additional amenities. Living downtown provides you with the added benefit of being in an easily walkable and bikeable commercial area, as well as being within walking distance to the beach. Rents for two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1500-1700. The downtown area is safe and lively for young singles and families, with one exception. The Pearl City area, located directly north of downtown, has been known for its criminal activity, and is generally considered undesirable by most residents.

The North Side is for Young People If you're young and not exactly professional, try looking around the Florida Atlantic University area, located north of downtown. The neighborhood surrounding campus has a wide variety of affordable housing available that tends to cater to college-aged students. Yes, college students mean college parties, but overall, the campus area has a fairly decent reputation in terms of safety and noise. Two bedrooms in this area tend to go for between $1050-1200.

The West Side is for Families As development has continued westward from the city center, the suburban feel of a suburban city makes for a great area for families. Some of the best school districts in the city are also located on the west side. Adjacent to numerous Boca golf courses, the west side has many different types of rentals available based on neighborhood. For instance, Waters Edge and Mission Bay are both located in the western reaches of town, and generally have more larger, single-family homes for rent. Del Prado, located slightly further east, has more apartment and condo rentals available. Home rentals on the west side vary greatly, but three bedrooms generally go for between $1600-2000, while apartments and condos generally rent from $1600-1800.