122 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with washer-dryer

$
38 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1358 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
$
21 Units Available
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1438 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Florida's Turnpike. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community has dog park, game room, pool and tennis court.
15 Units Available
Hanover
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1690 sqft
For the prestigious life of luxury, Villas D'Este is the only place to be. These spacious townhomes are set on eighteen acres of beautifully landscaped lake surroundings.
$
19 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1421 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
$
29 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
$
33 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,370
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
14 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,433
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,563
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
$
38 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
12 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,032
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,607
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
9 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
$
7 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
4 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$2,410
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1254 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
26 Units Available
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1260 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1637 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1830 sqft
Nestled among the majestic palm trees, shimmering lakes and fountains, you'll find rich Mediterranean architecture and resort-quality amenities and services.Our priority is a commitment to excellence.
3 Units Available
The Fountains At Delray Beach
14401 Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments offer deluxe kitchens and private balconies, as well as views of the pool, central lake or fountains. Located close to schools and Delray Square Cinemas. Community offers BBQ grills, fitness center, pool and tennis.
16 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,649
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1150 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.
$
11 Units Available
Lavers
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1283 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
$
8 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1260 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
22 Units Available
Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1438 sqft
Luxurious units feature patios or balconies, ceramic tile floors and radiant cooktops. Community includes pool with built-in bar, gazebo grill area and fitness center. Located in Delray, steps from beaches, bars and restaurants.
3 Units Available
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1798 sqft
Situated just off Linton Blvd, these stunning luxury townhomes feature natural wood floors, quartz countertops, plenty of extra storage space, boutique kitchens. Relax in the community clubhouse or work out at the 24-hour on-site gym.

1 Unit Available
4503 Highgate Dr
4503 Highgate Drive, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1887 sqft
This charming town home boasts carpet, tile, stylish lighting and updated bathroom fixtures. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops, and center island stove with a stainless steel hood.

1 Unit Available
32 Seabreeze Avenue
32 Seabreeze Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
5104 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 bath / pet friendly with restrict. ocean/ Beach /homey comfy/ Location, Location, Location!! Available / Beach area/ 1 Pet allowed/w restrictions / unfurnished/ washer / dryer in unit. No Hoa Approval. water included.

1 Unit Available
Seacrest
10 S Swinton Cir
10 South Swinton Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
Impeccable, Fully furnished 3/2.5 pool home in sought after Delray 1.5 Miles to Atlantic Ave to all the shops & restaurants… 3 miles to the beach...

1 Unit Available
5056 S Astor Circle
5056 South Astor Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1911 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN DELRAY BEACH W/MANY UPGRADES, LARGE END UNIT WITH WATER AND FOUNTAIN VIEWS, FEATURING 18'' CERAMIC TILE ON THE DIAGONAL ON FIRST LEVEL, CERAMIC TILE ON SECOND LEVEL WITH CARPET ON THE STAIRS. .

1 Unit Available
201 Venetian Drive
201 Venetian Drive, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1014 sqft
WOW! Amazing location!!!!!! Only 2 blks from the BEACH & 2 blks to Exciting Atlantic Ave & Downtown Delray! Beach ! You can smell the OCEAN from YOUR balcony! Move right in. Seriously! This slice of heaven is RTG!Lots of Windows.

July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,187 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,505 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Delray Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Delray Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,505 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

