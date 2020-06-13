Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL

Quantum Park At Boynton Beach
Renaissance Commons
Boynton Town
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,456
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
34 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1302 sqft
Located on beautiful Quail Lake in the heart of Boynton Beach, our tropical atmosphere provides a tranquil environment with all the conveniences of a luxury home.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
58 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
69 Units Available
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1340 sqft
Right by Highway 804 and Florida's Turnpike. Sophisticated homes in a fully landscaped community. Properties include a modern kitchen, extra storage, a patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pool, tennis court, and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
24 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1083 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
191 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,528
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1334 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1350 sqft
New Community Enhancements Coming Soon!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
152 Lake Monterey Circle
152 Lake Monterey Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1559 sqft
152 Lake Monterey Circle Available 08/28/20 3BR 2.5 BA Rental Townhome in Monterey Gated Community - Community Pool and Playground, Minutes from I95 and Downtown Delrey - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2182 South Seacrest Blvd
2182 South Seacrest Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1643 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, Fl 33435 - Property Id: 291133 BOYNTON BEACH - - -Family Owned with pride. 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA end unit townhouse for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
306 E Ocean Ave Apt 110
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
578 sqft
Call Daniel Weissing for an immediate showing! 561 -- 777 - 6557 - This condo is less than a half mile to the beach & one block east of the brand new ''Town Square'' development by the City of Boynton Beach costing $250 million per the Palm Beach

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3071 Waterside Circle
3071 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,775
3 sqft
Intracoastal Luxurious 3 Story Townhome for Rent. This is one of a kind residence. Offers 4 bedrooms 4 baths, great room, family room, Balconies and Outdoor Covered Terrace overlooking the Intracoastal.

Median Rent in Boynton Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Boynton Beach is $1,351, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,713.
Studio
$1,092
1 Bed
$1,351
2 Beds
$1,713
3+ Beds
$2,358
City GuideBoynton Beach
Jerry Seinfeld once said, "My parents didn't want to move to Florida but they turned sixty and that’s the law." While Florida does have a high population of retirees and snow birds, there is a lot more to it than the old stereotypes, and no part of Florida proves that better than Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach is a city of about 66,000 residents that is part of the metropolitan areas of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The residents are as diverse as the city. There's a great mix of families, single professionals, and households of retirement age. Are you wondering what's in store for you living in Boynton Beach? Here's what you need to know:

Having trouble with Craigslist Boynton Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach will not force you to dig deep into your piggy bank. You may even have a few pennies left when all is said and done, but with the vacancy rate around 7 percent, finding an apartment can be a challenge. However, with careful planning and research, you will find a great place to live faster than Dorothy made it back home from Oz!

How Much Will It Cost?

Boynton Beach will not suck the life out of your bank account. It is not truly inexpensive; you get what you pay for, right? However, compared to many nearby communities, such as West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, it falls in as average or comparable in cost. The rental market is very flexible, with lots of apartment complexes as well as privately owned options.

The Best Time to Rent

There is not really a best time to rent during the year. You'll always find a lot going on in the city, and that includes diversity. There are lots of singletons, retirees, and college students, so picking a specific time would be pretty darn difficult. With that said, you should always be on the lookout for specials and rent incentives. Since Boynton Beach is such a desirable area for so many groups of people, new apartment homes and complexes just seem to spring up on a regular basis. New means great specials and discounts.

What You Will Need

Organization is the key to success when you are looking for a new home. Spend a few bucks on a folder or a trapper keeper (for those of us who prefer to kick it old school) to keep your personal paperwork organized and at the ready. Most potential renters will need proof of income, such as recent paystubs, as well as previous rental history information and a photo ID. Keeping a photocopy of your driver’s license is a good idea as well. If Fluffy or Sparky is your best pal, you may have to make a case for him or her. Some landlords, especially in a new building, may have to be convinced that your pet will not destroy their property. Just because you love Fluffy doesnt mean they will! Keeping up-to-date vet records may help you convince them that Fluffy will not misbehave as a co-renter. Competition is fierce for great apartments, but this preparation can provide an extra edge.

The Best Neighborhoods in Boynton Beach

A lot of up-and-coming professionals commute to work. Commuters want to live in a place where comfort is key and they dont have to leave their neighborhoods to enjoy the good life. Regardless of your specific needs and preferences, Boynton Beach is full of great neighborhoods:

Route 441: One of the most expensive neighborhoods in Boynton Beach, Route 441 is on the west side of the city. It is considered one of the best neighborhoods for families in the state of Florida. If you can afford to live in a neighborhood thatfalls into the top 2 percent for wealthy residents in America, this would be it.

West Boynton Beach Boulevard and Hagen Ranch Road:This neighborhood is full of charm, with its abundance of row houses and attached homes. You dont necessarily have to break the piggy bank to live in this neighborhood, but it's not what anyone would call bargain-basement living.

El Clair Ranch Road and 28thStreet:This is a great neighborhood for those who want to walk to work, and it's also popular with young professionals who work from home. There are lots of high-rise apartments and things to do in this city center neighborhood. Its also great for those who want to live in a community with a lively nightlife.

Life in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach is known as a small, thriving city surrounded by larger, crowded cities. Public transportation is readily available, but most people outside the city center choose to use personal automobiles. It is close to the train line if you are looking to travel up the coast without flying. However, the nearby beaches are the best thing about living in the city. All you have to do is drive a few miles to find a beach. If you are not convinced that you are ready to move to Boynton Beach yet, here are some more great reasons to pack up and drive over:

The city is in the center of everything. This makes it possible to travel and see exciting things without driving more than an hour in either direction. For those of you who are sun worshipers, the beach is just a few miles away.

There is a great nightlife in the city. There is no lack of restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and things to do. Whether you are looking for places to go with your family or places to celebrate with your friends, Boynton Beach offers plenty of diversity.

There is no reason not to make the move to Boynton Beach. It is full of sunshine and great places to have good times. It also boasts a low cost of living and has a lively atmosphere perfect for family digs or a singleton's paradise.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released results for Boynton Beach from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“According to our results, renters in Boynton Beach are generally satisfied with their cit...

View full Boynton Beach Renter Survey

Here’s how Boynton Beach ranks on:

B-
Overall satisfaction
A-
Safety and crime rate
C+
Jobs and career opportunities
B+
Recreational activities
B-
Affordability
C-
Quality of schools
A+
Weather
A-
Commute time
A+
State and local taxes
C
Public transit
B-
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released results for Boynton Beach from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“According to our results, renters in Boynton Beach are generally satisfied with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “Many categories received above-average scores.”

Key findings in Boynton Beach include the following:

  • Boynton Beach renters give their city a B- overall for satisfaction.
  • The highest-rated categories for Boynton Beach were state and local taxes and weather, which both received an A+.
  • Other highly-rated categories were safety (A-), commute times (A-), and access to parks and community events (B+).
  • Renters seemed mostly satisfied with affordability (B-) and local job and career opportunities (C+).
  • One area of concern was the quality of local schools, which renters gave a C- score.
  • Renter satisfaction in Boynton Beach was comparable to nearby Florida cities such as Hialeah (B+), Pompano Beach (B), and West Palm Beach (A-).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Boynton Beach?
In Boynton Beach, the median rent is $1,092 for a studio, $1,351 for a 1-bedroom, $1,713 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,358 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Boynton Beach, check out our monthly Boynton Beach Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Boynton Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Boynton Beach include Quantum Park At Boynton Beach, Renaissance Commons, and Boynton Town.
How pet-friendly is Boynton Beach?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Boynton Beach received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Boynton Beach?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Boynton Beach received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Boynton Beach?
Boynton Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of C- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Boynton Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Boynton Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Boynton Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Boynton Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boynton Beach from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

