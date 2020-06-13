/
/
greenacres
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:27 AM
540 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL📍
River Bridge
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508
508 Harbour Pointe Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1087 sqft
Condo-Townhome 2 Bed/2Bath - Spacious and bright 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. Balcony with a beautiful canal view. Most appliances, AC and hot water heater replaced within past few years.
Nautica Isles
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.
4167 Oak Terrace Dr
4167 Oak Terrace Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Back on the market!!! Beautiful updated unit on the first floor with washer and dryer. Rent includes water and basic cable. Community offers pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.
811 Sky Pine Way
811 Sky Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1064 sqft
Available August 1st, 2020
213 Perry Avenue
213 Perry Avenue, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1620 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
220 Broward Avenue
220 Broward Avenue, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
6302 Dockside Circle
6302 Dockside Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1226 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6302 Dockside Circle in Greenacres. View photos, descriptions and more!
6767 Silver Ridge Lane
6767 Silver Ridge Lane, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1996 sqft
6767 Silver Ridge Lane Available 07/06/20 DILLMAN FARMS - Immaculate Home in a gated community with over 1500 square feet of living area.
624 Sea Pine Way Unit H-3
624 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
Pine Ridge North - Immaculate third floor unit with over 1000 square feet of living area in this resort style community. Lakefront with all new paint, cathedral ceilings, washer and dryer and large screened patio with a gorgeous lake-view.
4257 Oak Terrace Drive
4257 Oak Terrace Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
883 sqft
2 bedrooms/2 baths condo on the first floor;rent includes water and basic cable tv;no pet, no trucks; washer and dryer in utility room; screened, covered patio overlooking an open space; requires 1st, last months plus refundable security deposit to
617 Sea Pine Way
617 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
THIS LOVELY AND WELL KEEP UNIT WITH NEW HURRICANE METALIC SHUTTERS, VAULTED CEIINGS CERAMS AND CHERRY LAMINATED FLOORS, SCREENED PATIO AND EXTRA OUTSIDE CLOSET FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE OFFERS YOU TO ENJOY AN ACTIVE LIFE-STYLE NESTLED IN A VERY WELL
2160 White Pine Circle A
2160 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1252 sqft
****UNDER CONTRACT*** Another Great home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests.
3350 Perimeter Drive
3350 Perimeter Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
This Is A 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In a 55 Plus Community . Brand New Everything ,Porcelain Ceramic Floors. A Totally Renovated Brand New Kitchen & Bathrooms .
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1368 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Unit features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,
207 Foxtail Drive
207 Foxtail Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1005 sqft
NICE AND COZY 2/2 UNIT IN THE HEART OF GREENACRES, WELL MAINTAIN COMMUNITY.
433 Pine Glen Lane
433 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
929 sqft
CLEAN, TILED THROUGHOUT, ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS, SCREENED PATIO & A PRIVATE LOCATION WITH GARDEN VIEWS! THIS DESIRABLE 1ST FLOOR CONDO IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED & BOASTS A WALK-IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BTH & A TUB SHOWER IN THE 2ND
321 Knotty Pine Circle
321 Knotty Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
937 sqft
Beautiful 1st. floor apartment. Freshly painted! Modern kitchen cabinets w/granite countertop. Inside laundry room. Enclosed porch. 55+ community w/pool, tennis courts and social room. Great location.
446 Pine Glen Lane
446 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
632 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT EXCEPT CARPET IN BEDROOM ,COZY COMFORTABLE WILL NOT LAST,IMMACULATE CONDO(IN A 55+COMM)WITH ENCLOSED PATIO,APPLIANCES INCLUDE WASHER,DRYER,WALK-IN CLOSET,TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC,WATER,SEWER,SECOND
Nautica Isles
5018 Polaris Cove
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
723 Sunny Pine Way
723 Sunny Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully updated unit includes a granite kitchen with tiled backsplash, updated baths, wood flooring, carpeting and tiled floors and full sized washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. This unit won't last long!
5990 Pine Cone Court
5990 Pine Cove Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
935 sqft
Immaculate condo in the great neighborhood of Pine Ridge! One person must be at least 55 years of age. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with an open kitchen and living area. Tile on the diagonal, granite counter tops in kitchen.
102 Shoreview Dr
102 Shoreview Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1274 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome fresh pint two master bedroom, washer / Dryer. two assigned parking.
603 Sea Pine Way
603 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1005 sqft
Beautifull and confortable apto. Everything is working and it is a great condition. Totally tiled . Community is secured , clean and peacefull.
2604 26th Lane
2604 26th Lane, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
604 26th Lane, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Greenacres rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
Some of the colleges located in the Greenacres area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenacres from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.