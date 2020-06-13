547 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
1 Unit Available
Shadetree
1769 Shadetree Way, Palm Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$966
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shadetree Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Shadetree Apartments provide one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Palm Springs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
203 Lake Arbor Drive
203 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in a great neighborhood and centrally located.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2840 Seminole Rd
2840 Seminole Road, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location Location Location, NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL, quick move-in, this is a house like is 2/1 with a large private entrance and fence, tile floors, hurricane impact windows, ample parking space, mango tree, you must see it.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
266 Arabian Road
266 Arabian Road, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3549 Forest Hill Boulevard
3549 Forest Hill Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 2BR/2BA SECOND FLOOR CORNER UNIT LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY OF ROSEMONT.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
451 Springdale Circle
451 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
451 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
3701 Waterview Circle
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1514 sqft
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2000 Springdale Boulevard
2000 Springdale Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
839 sqft
Total RENOVATED, Kitchen and Bathrooms with Newer Stainless-steel Appliances, also freshly painted. This unit has a beautiful back yard view and is located less than 2 minutes from the community pool.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
719 Lori Drive
719 Lori Drive, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
790 sqft
Nice one bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit on third floor. No age restrictions. This condo comes furnished and is waiting for a yearly tenant. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Bathroom with tub and a separate restroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
100 Village Green Circle E
100 Village Green Circle East, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
First, last, and security. Background check credit minimum 650 Interview & approval by HOA.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
500 Village Green Circle W
500 Village Green Circle West, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
825 sqft
Neat & Clean Ready To Move In. Tiled Floors Throughout. Walk In Closet Plus Extra Storage. Screened Patio. Community Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffleboard, Exercise Room, Social Room, Library. Elevator Building.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
348 Lake Arbor Drive
348 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1232 sqft
Beautiful spacious town-home tastefully furnished with gray, white and neutral tones. Enjoy a renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pendant drop down lights.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
555 Purdy Lane
555 Purdy Lane, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
837 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN AMAZING PROPERTY , GOOD LOCATION CLOSE TO SUPERMARKET, DOWNTOWN AND MORE.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
484 Springdale Circle
484 Springdale Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1102 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH VILLA WITH PRIVATE PATIO. NEW FLOORS, BASEBOARDS, WINDOW TREATMENTS, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN, & PAINT. VILLA IS CENTRALLY LOCATED AND COMMUNITY OFFERS TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL!!***NO PETS.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3874 N 7th Ave N
3874 7th Ave N, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1/1 FULLY RENOVATED, BRAND NEW AC UNIT ,BATHROOM,KITCHEN & APPLIANCES. Water & Gas included in the rental amount. Quick approval
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
600 Village Green Court
600 Village Green Court, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly painted unit. Move-in ready.Large enclosed balcony. Tile throughout.2nd. floor with elevator. This 55+ Community has clubhouse, Pool & Sauna and a good location.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2792 Troubadour Street
2792 Troubadour St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2002 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops, SS appliances and a lake view. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, plenty of parking space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
705 Lori Drive
705 Lori Drive, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 br with den(office), 1,5 bath unit. The unit is totally remodeled including new A/C system, new kitchen, new appliances, baths, new porch with screen & windows, storm shutters. Tile & laminate floors.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2365 Byron ST
2365 Byron St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME!!! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops. This home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage and driveway. it is a gated community with an outdoor workout area/ exercise area.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300 Bonnie Boulevard
300 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
This is a 55+ unit, need to apply to the management company Fee is nonrefundable $100.oo. Down load application that is in documents.This community does not take pets
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
6 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Palm Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Palm Springs area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Springs from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FL