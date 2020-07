Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed hot tub

Oasis Delray Beach Apartments in Delray Beach, FL are located between miles of beaches, Delray's downtown restaurants and shopping. Our homes include deluxe kitchens with wrap-around countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-home washer and dryer. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent also feature spacious closets and attached garages. You can enjoy beautiful views from your private patio or balcony. Relax at one of our two outdoor pools, mingle in the grilling and picnic area or catch a game at the sand volleyball court. Check out our new clubhouse, cyber cafe and outdoor lounge. We invite you to browse our photo gallery and then schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour. See why we say you'll want to make us your new home!