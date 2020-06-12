Apartment List
/
FL
/
delray beach
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM

123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hanover
14 Units Available
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1690 sqft
For the prestigious life of luxury, Villas D'Este is the only place to be. These spacious townhomes are set on eighteen acres of beautifully landscaped lake surroundings.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
12 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
51 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
49 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1362 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1421 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lavers
14 Units Available
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1283 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1446 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
17 Units Available
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1438 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Florida's Turnpike. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community has dog park, game room, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1260 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Situated just off Linton Blvd, these stunning luxury townhomes feature natural wood floors, quartz countertops, plenty of extra storage space, boutique kitchens. Relax in the community clubhouse or work out at the 24-hour on-site gym.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4132 Sabal Lakes Road
4132 Sabal Lakes Road, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1840 sqft
Light & bright single story home in one of the most sought after communities in Delray Beach! Featuring split bedroom floor plan, open kitchen with newer GE stainless appliances and granite counters overlooking dining area/family room, separate

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
72 SE 6th Ave
72 Southeast 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1769 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN! BE PREPARED TO FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS CHARMING AND SOPHISTICATED 3B/3.5B TOWNHOME. IN SOUGHT AFTER DOWNTOWN DELRAY. WALK OR BIKE FROM THE YOUR DOOR TO TRENDY ATLANTIC AVE AND THE BEACH.THIS GEM HAS TILE AND WOOD FLOORING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
819 Lake Avenue North
819 Lake Avenue North, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2240 sqft
819 Lake Avenue North, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4503 Highgate Dr
4503 Highgate Drive, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1887 sqft
This charming town home boasts carpet, tile, stylish lighting and updated bathroom fixtures. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops, and center island stove with a stainless steel hood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
0000
0000 Bronson Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2044 sqft
Available 07/18/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Home on 5 wooded acres - Property Id: 285405 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Home on 5 wooded acres. Spacious open concept with high ceilings. Tile throughout, screened porch overlooking large Live Oak trees.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
235 W Chrystie Cir
235 West Chrystie Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
Delray Beach Townhome 3B/2.5B w/Garage & Yard! - 3B/2.5B Lovely Townhome Community Located in central Delray, this Two Story CBS townhome has over 1850 of living square feet and 1 car garage.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
10 S Swinton Cir
10 South Swinton Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
Impeccable, Fully furnished 3/2.5 pool home in sought after Delray 1.5 Miles to Atlantic Ave to all the shops & restaurants… 3 miles to the beach...

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
263 NE 12th St
263 Northeast 12th Street, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1250 sqft
COMPLETELY PRIVATE 1/4 ACRE LOT - Newly refreshed downtown cottage blocks from Delray’s lauded Pineapple Grove and Atlantic Avenue, and a mile from the beach. New roof, new plumbing, new kitchen, new flooring and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
2220 East Pineridge Court
2220 East Pineridge Court, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1500 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue
1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Del Ida Park
1 Unit Available
232 N Dixie Boulevard
232 North Dixie Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
Charming and no expense spared on this completely remodeled home located in the Historic District of Del Ida. Upon entering this home you are greeted by light and bright open spaces, a custom fireplace meets you and invites you in.

June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,517 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Delray Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in Delray Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,517 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Delray Beach.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDelray Beach 3 BedroomsDelray Beach Accessible ApartmentsDelray Beach Apartments under $1,200Delray Beach Apartments with Balcony
    Delray Beach Apartments with GarageDelray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDelray Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDelray Beach Apartments with ParkingDelray Beach Apartments with PoolDelray Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Delray Beach Cheap PlacesDelray Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDelray Beach Furnished ApartmentsDelray Beach Luxury PlacesDelray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
    Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
    Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Lavers

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade College