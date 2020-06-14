204 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with garage
1 of 34
1 of 39
1 of 24
1 of 41
1 of 23
1 of 45
1 of 72
1 of 29
1 of 32
1 of 38
1 of 61
1 of 27
1 of 35
1 of 9
1 of 51
1 of 42
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 60
"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")
Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.
Having trouble with Craigslist Delray Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Delray Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.