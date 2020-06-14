Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

204 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with garage

1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
48 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1362 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,338
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1421 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1798 sqft
Situated just off Linton Blvd, these stunning luxury townhomes feature natural wood floors, quartz countertops, plenty of extra storage space, boutique kitchens. Relax in the community clubhouse or work out at the 24-hour on-site gym.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
50 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hanover
14 Units Available
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,005
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1690 sqft
For the prestigious life of luxury, Villas D'Este is the only place to be. These spacious townhomes are set on eighteen acres of beautifully landscaped lake surroundings.
1 of 72

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,444
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1260 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,459
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,824
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1254 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
1 of 61

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,619
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,561
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
16 Units Available
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1438 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Florida's Turnpike. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community has dog park, game room, pool and tennis court.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
15 Units Available
Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature patios or balconies, ceramic tile floors and radiant cooktops. Community includes pool with built-in bar, gazebo grill area and fitness center. Located in Delray, steps from beaches, bars and restaurants.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
72 SE 6th Ave
72 Southeast 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1769 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN! BE PREPARED TO FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS CHARMING AND SOPHISTICATED 3B/3.5B TOWNHOME. IN SOUGHT AFTER DOWNTOWN DELRAY. WALK OR BIKE FROM THE YOUR DOOR TO TRENDY ATLANTIC AVE AND THE BEACH.THIS GEM HAS TILE AND WOOD FLOORING.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
10 S Swinton Cir
10 South Swinton Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
Impeccable, Fully furnished 3/2.5 pool home in sought after Delray 1.5 Miles to Atlantic Ave to all the shops & restaurants… 3 miles to the beach...

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
32 SE 2nd Ave.
32 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthing Place Short Term Rental Available May 1st 2020 thru mid August. Min rental period 2-3 months. Hot Downtown Delray Beach! CASUAL. URBAN. CHIC.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 W Chrystie Cir
235 West Chrystie Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
Delray Beach Townhome 3B/2.5B w/Garage & Yard! - 3B/2.5B Lovely Townhome Community Located in central Delray, this Two Story CBS townhome has over 1850 of living square feet and 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4503 Highgate Dr
4503 Highgate Drive, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1887 sqft
This charming town home boasts carpet, tile, stylish lighting and updated bathroom fixtures. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops, and center island stove with a stainless steel hood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
185 NE 4th Avenue
185 Northeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION! LOCATION!!! THIS 2 BEDROOMS + LOFT , 2 FULL BATHROOMS , FULLY FURNISHED URBAN-CHICK LOFT IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ANNUAL OR SHORT TERM RENTAL @ THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACH , 2 MINUTE WALK TO DELRAY'S FAMOUS ATLANTIC AVE AND PINEAPPLE

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4132 Sabal Lakes Road
4132 Sabal Lakes Road, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1840 sqft
Light & bright single story home in one of the most sought after communities in Delray Beach! Featuring split bedroom floor plan, open kitchen with newer GE stainless appliances and granite counters overlooking dining area/family room, separate

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308
2056 Alta Meadows Ln, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1700 sqft
Three Story, Three bedroom, two bath, one car garage in Tierra Verde, one of East Delray's most sought out communities. Located East of I-95 and only 1.25 miles to the beach.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2605 Frederick Boulevard
2605 Frederick Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1809 sqft
You will enjoy living in this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath Delray Beach townhouse, East of Federal Hwy. Home offers 2 car garage, large backyard perfect for pets.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lake Ida Park
1 Unit Available
1103 NW 6th Avenue
1103 Northwest 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Ida 3 Bedroom/3 Bath home completely updated in 2015. Corner lot with exclusive high-end finishes.
City Guide for Delray Beach, FL

"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")

Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Delray Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

