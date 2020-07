The Enclave At Delray Beach.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed accessible alarm system bbq/grill conference room e-payments internet cafe online portal

Nestled among the majestic palm trees, shimmering lakes and fountains, you'll find rich Mediterranean architecture and resort-quality amenities and services.Our priority is a commitment to excellence. From our incredible amenities to our maintenance guarantees, our professional management team is here to provide you with an unparalleled level of personal service. Given our centralized location in Delray Beach, you are also minutes away from the finest restaurants, shopping, challenging golf courses, and beautiful ocean. We are also conveniently located between Boca Raton and the Palm Beaches. The Enclave offers the best of two worlds... an in-town address with the feel of an exclusive resort!