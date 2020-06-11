All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 29 2020 at 9:10 AM

Water's Edge

Open Now until 6pm
500 N Congress Ave · (561) 708-4971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 N Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Water's Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour today! Our sparkling pool is set upon an elevated boardwalk that overlooks a magnificent lake. All of this nestled into the heart of spectacular Delray Beach. Easy access to I-95 and Florida's Turnpike gives you every reason to call Water's Edge home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Water's Edge have any available units?
Water's Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delray Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Water's Edge have?
Some of Water's Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Water's Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Water's Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Water's Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Water's Edge is pet friendly.
Does Water's Edge offer parking?
Yes, Water's Edge offers parking.
Does Water's Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Water's Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Water's Edge have a pool?
Yes, Water's Edge has a pool.
Does Water's Edge have accessible units?
No, Water's Edge does not have accessible units.
Does Water's Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Water's Edge has units with dishwashers.

