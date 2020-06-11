Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Water's Edge.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour today! Our sparkling pool is set upon an elevated boardwalk that overlooks a magnificent lake. All of this nestled into the heart of spectacular Delray Beach. Easy access to I-95 and Florida's Turnpike gives you every reason to call Water's Edge home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: breed restrictions apply
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Water's Edge have any available units?
Water's Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delray Beach, FL.