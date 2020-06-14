141 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL

AL
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,765
766 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,497
773 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
12 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,653
922 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
50 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
947 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
11 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
48 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Lavers
15 Units Available
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,509
790 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,444
766 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,338
809 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
15 Units Available
Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
793 sqft
Luxurious units feature patios or balconies, ceramic tile floors and radiant cooktops. Community includes pool with built-in bar, gazebo grill area and fitness center. Located in Delray, steps from beaches, bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
818 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hanover
14 Units Available
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,005
868 sqft
For the prestigious life of luxury, Villas D'Este is the only place to be. These spacious townhomes are set on eighteen acres of beautifully landscaped lake surroundings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,652
813 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,738
772 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
878 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pineapple Grove
1 Unit Available
342 NE 3rd Ave
342 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Charming one bedroom in a heart of Delray Beach - Property Id: 271602 Located in the heart of Delray beach this charming one bedroom apartment is close to the famous Atlantic ave., walking distance to the restaurants, shops and entertainment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
32 SE 2nd Ave.
32 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
899 sqft
Worthing Place Short Term Rental Available May 1st 2020 thru mid August. Min rental period 2-3 months. Hot Downtown Delray Beach! CASUAL. URBAN. CHIC.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1215 K Crystal
1215 Crystal Way, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Larger 1 bedroom 1 bath with lake view in a gated community. Close to major roads and Atlantic Ave. Granite counters and stainless appliances. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Ground floor unit near the BBQ area and fitness center. Easy approval.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Pineapple Grove
1 Unit Available
255 NE 3rd Avenue
255 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
854 sqft
Great location in Fabulous Downtown Delray Beach ** walk to Atlantic Avenue & Pineapple Grove.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lavers
1 Unit Available
950 Egret Circle
950 Egret Circle, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
758 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED. LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION. First floor. Seasonal OR 8-9 Months Rental Apr.- Nov. 2020 is Off Season $1495. Fantastic location - 1 Mile to the Atlantic Ocean. 1 br-1 ba. This unit is newly renovated.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Pineapple Grove
1 Unit Available
225 NE 1st Street
225 Northeast 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
826 sqft
Stylish & Bright Modern Condo located in the HEART of Downtown! Elegant beach inspired Interiors. With balcony views of the courtyard & city below. Turn Key & Available NOW! for Summer occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2755 W Atlantic Ave
2755 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
673 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 1/1 CONDO JUST WEST OF I-95 ON ATLANTIC AVE. WOOD AND TILE FLOORS, WALK IN CLOSET, COVERED BALCONY WITH STORAGE ROOM. COMMUNITY POOL. MUST SEE!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
OSSHAD
1 Unit Available
246 N Swinton Avenue
246 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
588 sqft
Fully updated and modern Carriage House in the heart of Delray! This property is absolutely stunning and also fully furnished turn key ready to go! Private driveway and entrance with your own laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
314 Venetian Drive
314 Venetian Drive, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
520 sqft
314 Venetian Drive Apt #19, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Rent Report
Delray Beach

June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,517 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Delray Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in Delray Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,517 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Delray Beach.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

