The Fountains At Delray Beach

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning bathtub extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour today! Our meticulously planned community and elegantly appointed apartment homes offer you the best of all worlds. This community just north of Boca Raton surrounds a sparkling lake with a magnificent fountain. Our distinctive oversized apartments offer upgraded deluxe kitchens and an incomparable amenity package. Come and discover the premier rental address in Delray Beach.The Fountains Apartments in Delray Beach, FL 33484 is a premiere South Florida rental community. Located just north of Boca Raton and south of Palm Beach, The Fountains features the perfect combination of maintenance-free living and convenience for tenants looking for elegance, privacy, amenities, and suburban comforts.Well-Appointed Apartments in Delray BeachTenants have various floor plans to choose from at The Fountains. Even the most affordable floor plans are generous in terms of living space and special features. The most spacious floor plans measure 1,234 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, and an ample private balcony. Depending on the orientation of the apartment, tenants can enjoy views of the swimming pool, central lake, or fountain. Great Community Amenities and Suburban ComfortsAll tenants enjoy washers and dryers in their own units as well as spacious closets and high, vaulted ceilings. Active residents will enjoy a fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool. Social gatherings and family activities can be hosted at the playground and the picnic area with BBQ grills. The Fountains in Delray Beach is a great community in which to raise a family. Young residents are served by the Public School District of Palm Beach County; they can enroll in Banyan Creek Elementary, Carver Middle, and Atlantic High Schools. Family entertainment is just blocks away: the Delray Square Cinemas features first-run Hollywood hits and foreign films. Barwick Park is just a short drive away to the northeast, but the most interesting nearby outdoor amenity is the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. Nature lovers can drive just a few miles west to enjoy the Green Cay Nature Center and the magnificent Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. This portion of the Florida Everglades is a pristine refuge that visitors can explore via canoe, kayak, airboat, or nature trails. Running into alligators, herons, egrets, and the occasional Florida panther is not unusual. The beaches near Downtown Delray are even closer to The Fountains. With two miles of public coastline and plenty of parking, Delray residents enjoy some of the cleanest and safest beaches in South Florida. Downtown Delray is not all surf and sand, though. Young professionals living at The Fountains apartments are just a short drive away from exciting nightlife spots that attract people from all over Palm Beach County. The ambiance ranges from the upscale to the laid-back. The Most Convenient Apartments in Delray Beach Military Trail is a major commercial thoroughfare, and tenants of The Fountains can walk outside of the entrance to Portofino Plaza and Marketplace at Delray to find grocery shops, boutiques, drugstores, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, art galleries, and lots more.