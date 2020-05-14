All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like The Fountains At Delray Beach.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
The Fountains At Delray Beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

The Fountains At Delray Beach

14401 Military Trail · (561) 660-9644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14401 Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL 33484

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-102 · Avail. now

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit E-106 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,748

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit A-309 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,753

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fountains At Delray Beach.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour today! Our meticulously planned community and elegantly appointed apartment homes offer you the best of all worlds. This community just north of Boca Raton surrounds a sparkling lake with a magnificent fountain. Our distinctive oversized apartments offer upgraded deluxe kitchens and an incomparable amenity package. Come and discover the premier rental address in Delray Beach.The Fountains Apartments in Delray Beach, FL 33484 is a premiere South Florida rental community. Located just north of Boca Raton and south of Palm Beach, The Fountains features the perfect combination of maintenance-free living and convenience for tenants looking for elegance, privacy, amenities, and suburban comforts.Well-Appointed Apartments in Delray BeachTenants have various floor plans to choose from at The Fountains. Even the most affordable floor plans are generous in terms of living space and special features. The most spacious floor plans measure 1,234 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, and an ample private balcony. Depending on the orientation of the apartment, tenants can enjoy views of the swimming pool, central lake, or fountain. Great Community Amenities and Suburban ComfortsAll tenants enjoy washers and dryers in their own units as well as spacious closets and high, vaulted ceilings. Active residents will enjoy a fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool. Social gatherings and family activities can be hosted at the playground and the picnic area with BBQ grills. The Fountains in Delray Beach is a great community in which to raise a family. Young residents are served by the Public School District of Palm Beach County; they can enroll in Banyan Creek Elementary, Carver Middle, and Atlantic High Schools. Family entertainment is just blocks away: the Delray Square Cinemas features first-run Hollywood hits and foreign films. Barwick Park is just a short drive away to the northeast, but the most interesting nearby outdoor amenity is the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. Nature lovers can drive just a few miles west to enjoy the Green Cay Nature Center and the magnificent Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. This portion of the Florida Everglades is a pristine refuge that visitors can explore via canoe, kayak, airboat, or nature trails. Running into alligators, herons, egrets, and the occasional Florida panther is not unusual. The beaches near Downtown Delray are even closer to The Fountains. With two miles of public coastline and plenty of parking, Delray residents enjoy some of the cleanest and safest beaches in South Florida. Downtown Delray is not all surf and sand, though. Young professionals living at The Fountains apartments are just a short drive away from exciting nightlife spots that attract people from all over Palm Beach County. The ambiance ranges from the upscale to the laid-back. The Most Convenient Apartments in Delray Beach Military Trail is a major commercial thoroughfare, and tenants of The Fountains can walk outside of the entrance to Portofino Plaza and Marketplace at Delray to find grocery shops, boutiques, drugstores, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, art galleries, and lots more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: no aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fountains At Delray Beach have any available units?
The Fountains At Delray Beach has 3 units available starting at $1,678 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fountains At Delray Beach have?
Some of The Fountains At Delray Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fountains At Delray Beach currently offering any rent specials?
The Fountains At Delray Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fountains At Delray Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fountains At Delray Beach is pet friendly.
Does The Fountains At Delray Beach offer parking?
Yes, The Fountains At Delray Beach offers parking.
Does The Fountains At Delray Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fountains At Delray Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fountains At Delray Beach have a pool?
Yes, The Fountains At Delray Beach has a pool.
Does The Fountains At Delray Beach have accessible units?
No, The Fountains At Delray Beach does not have accessible units.
Does The Fountains At Delray Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, The Fountains At Delray Beach does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Fountains At Delray Beach?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Delray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity