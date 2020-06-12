Apartment List
/
FL
/
delray beach
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM

134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
13 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1137 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
13 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1254 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1157 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Lavers
14 Units Available
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,501
1218 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
18 Units Available
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1090 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Florida's Turnpike. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community has dog park, game room, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hanover
13 Units Available
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1294 sqft
For the prestigious life of luxury, Villas D'Este is the only place to be. These spacious townhomes are set on eighteen acres of beautifully landscaped lake surroundings.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
11 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1200 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
47 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1204 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
50 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1269 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1215 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1371 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
15 Units Available
Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1151 sqft
Luxurious units feature patios or balconies, ceramic tile floors and radiant cooktops. Community includes pool with built-in bar, gazebo grill area and fitness center. Located in Delray, steps from beaches, bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1194 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2685 Albatross Rd North C
2685 Albatross Road North, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
Unit C Available 07/15/20 2 bd 2 bath two story town home - Property Id: 215176 This is a beautiful 2 Bd Town home in great east Delray community. Located just south of Whole Foods.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
352 NW 5th Avenue
352 Northwest 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 900 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
701 NE 7th Avenue
701 Northeast 7th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
925 sqft
Location Location! Second Floor In the heart of Delray Beach less than a mile to the ocean and one mile to Atlantic Ave. Boutique building offers a spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath corner unit. Light & Bright. Newly painted.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2380 Black Olive Blvd
2380 Black Olive Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1167 sqft
Beautiful, unfurnished annual rental. 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental in much sought after Pines of Delray. 2 large bedrooms offer plenty of space and living area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pines of Delray North
1 Unit Available
1421 NW 20th Ave
1421 Northwest 20th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1148 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Pines of Delray 55+ active adult community. this community has it all from swimming, tennis, gym, game room, a clubhouse, shuffleboard and a spa.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
801 Andrews Ave
801 Andrews Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
East Delray location. FULLY FURNISHED. YEARLY, MONTHLY AND WEEKLY RENTALS.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2220 S Ocean Boulevard
2220 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1496 sqft
Don't miss out on a unique property with amazing views! PANORAMIC VIEWS from every room. DIRECT INTRACOASTAL facing unit w/ocean views and PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Floor to ceiling impact windows. NICELY FURNISHED, watch boats go by and enjoy SUNSETS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pineapple Grove
1 Unit Available
200 NE 2nd Avenue
200 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1465 sqft
Luxury city living in chic Pinapple grove. This large 2 bedroom condo features granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wood flooring, large Master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and impact glass windows.

June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,517 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Delray Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in Delray Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,517 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Delray Beach.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDelray Beach 3 BedroomsDelray Beach Accessible ApartmentsDelray Beach Apartments under $1,200Delray Beach Apartments with Balcony
    Delray Beach Apartments with GarageDelray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDelray Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDelray Beach Apartments with ParkingDelray Beach Apartments with PoolDelray Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Delray Beach Cheap PlacesDelray Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDelray Beach Furnished ApartmentsDelray Beach Luxury PlacesDelray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
    Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
    Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Lavers

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade College