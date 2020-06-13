Apartment List
/
FL
/
delray beach
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

21 Accessible Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,338
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,457
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Results within 5 miles of Delray Beach
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
34 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
58 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,795
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
3 Units Available
Murano at Delray Beach
15005 Michelangelo Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4859 Equestrian Cir B
4859 Equestrian Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Greentree Villa - Property Id: 281532 Lovely renovated condo. Quite neighborhood. Pool right out the back door. Attached single car garage complete with washer/dryer. Handicap accessible.
Results within 10 miles of Delray Beach
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
9 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1610 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,301
2078 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1647 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,685
1824 sqft
WAIVED ADMIN & APP FEES WITH REDUCED DEPOSIT.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
East Central Boulevard
26 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,491
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
40 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,560
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1165 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
39 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
22 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,472
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,766
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sandalfoot Cove
2 Units Available
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
17 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
West Deerfield Beach
1 Unit Available
104 Westbury East
104 Westbury Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
Lovely Condo First Floor. Newly Remodeled and Fresh Paint Patio with furniture Water Front great View Condo is Furnished Great Neighbors Amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Deerfield Beach.

June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,517 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Delray Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in Delray Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,517 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Delray Beach.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDelray Beach 3 BedroomsDelray Beach Accessible ApartmentsDelray Beach Apartments under $1,200Delray Beach Apartments with Balcony
    Delray Beach Apartments with GarageDelray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDelray Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDelray Beach Apartments with ParkingDelray Beach Apartments with PoolDelray Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Delray Beach Cheap PlacesDelray Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDelray Beach Furnished ApartmentsDelray Beach Luxury PlacesDelray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
    Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
    Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Lavers

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade College