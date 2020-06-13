/
lantana
338 Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL📍
$
East Central Boulevard
26 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,491
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
16 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.
Lantana Heights
1 Unit Available
1213 West Mango Street
1213 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1584 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
125 E Hart Street
125 East Hart Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1400 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506
1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent.
Southwinds
1 Unit Available
1343 Gateway Drive
1343 Gateway Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
746 sqft
Villa type. close to shopping. Centrally located. Minutes to beaches. Convenient distance to the Airport.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
366 Moorings Drive
366 Moorings Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
2 bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
114 North Atlantic Drive
114 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2015 sqft
Welcome to Island Living! Hypoluxo Island provides a peaceful, private Florida retreat with amazing amenities...all within walking distance to the beach, Waterfront Dining, Ice Cream shop, Grocery Store, Pharmacy and 5 star beachfront resort & spa.
Southwinds
1 Unit Available
722 Ridge Road
722 North Ridge Road, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
1/1 Villa with covered patio in the heart of Lantana. Conveniently located just walking distance from all shopping, dining and banking. Pergo floors trough out. Small pet ok. Also public transportation near by. Easy access to I-95.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
804 E Windward Way
804 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming open floor plan with laminated floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and wood cabinets.
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2458 sqft
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once for 4 months.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 33 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
301 Croton Avenue
301 Croton Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
702 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo with Intracoastal water views offers white shaker style cabinetry and gorgeous light granite countertops, newer appliances, laminate floors in main living and the spacious master bedroom.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
110 N Atlantic Drive
110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2115 sqft
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5968 sqft
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lantana rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,520.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lantana include East Central Boulevard.
Some of the colleges located in the Lantana area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lantana from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
