Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 AM

164 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Delray Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue
1408 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1656 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
819 Lake Avenue North
819 Lake Avenue North, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2240 sqft
819 Lake Avenue North, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
701 NE 7th Avenue
701 Northeast 7th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
925 sqft
Location Location! Second Floor In the heart of Delray Beach less than a mile to the ocean and one mile to Atlantic Ave. Boutique building offers a spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath corner unit. Light & Bright. Newly painted.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2698 Albatross Road North - 2691 - 101
2698 Albatross Road North, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful property located in East Delray Beach. 1 mile from the beach, and minutes away from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Fresh Market, and Public. Just 2 minutes from I95 Exit at Linton Blvd.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Palm Cove # 101
1725 Palm Cove Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
946 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW, FROM THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH FIRST FLOOR UNIT, WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2605 Frederick Boulevard
2605 Frederick Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1809 sqft
You will enjoy living in this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath Delray Beach townhouse, East of Federal Hwy. Home offers 2 car garage, large backyard perfect for pets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3322 San Fernando Drive
3322 San Fernando Drive, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1230 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOME OFFERS 2 MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, UPDATED KITCHEN, PRIVATE COURTYARD PATIO OFFERING GREAT SPACE FOR BBQ & ENTERTAINING, HUGE BUILT-OUT CLOSETS AND STORAGE, MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DELRAY AND RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AND BEACHES, LARGE

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2026 Alta Meadows Lane
2026 Alta Meadows Ln, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1706 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Gated Community, Pets welcome (No Aggressive Breeds) On Main Lakefront with dazzling fountain light show at night from Balcony. All Tile Floors and Granite /Maple Kitchen, 1 car garage and water included in rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
314 Venetian Drive
314 Venetian Drive, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
520 sqft
314 Venetian Drive Apt #19, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
1029 Langer Way
1029 Langer Way, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1029 Langer Way Apt #3, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tropic Palms
1 Unit Available
709 Lindell Boulevard
709 Lindell Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1274 sqft
Delray Beach pool house. 2 miles to beach Pool with optional child safety fence. Completely remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, and updated bathrooms. New impact windows. Fully fenced backyard with 6 foot privacy fence.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2014 Alta Meadows Lane
2014 Alta Meadows Ln, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1131 sqft
FURNISHED + pet friendly Delray Beach townhome is priced to rent quickly! Available for the rest of 2020 - NOT AVAILABLE AFTER JAN 1, 2021. You will love everything this 2 bed/2 bath townhome has to offer. Great community of Tierra Verde.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
209 NE 13th Street
209 Northeast 13th Street, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Move right into this beautifully upgraded 2/1 with a pool! Annual rental unfurnished for $1800/mo OR fully furnished for $1950, includes water. Tenants pays cable and electric. One small pet ok, up to 25 lbs.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rainberry Bay
1 Unit Available
778 NW 27th D Avenue
778 Northwest 27th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1384 sqft
NEAT AS A PIN! 2 BEDROOM 2 AND A HALF BATHS, CORNER TOWNHOME, NEAR THE POOL. BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. MASTER BED UPSTAIRS WITH ABUNDANT CLOSET SPACE. KITCHEN AND LIVING OPEN TO AN OVER SIZED SCREENED IN PATIO IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1140 Cactus Terrace
1140 Cactus Terrace, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
982 sqft
This unfurnished two bedroom one and a half bath annual rental is available immediately pending the association approval. No dogs allowed only up to two house cats.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
250 S Ocean Boulevard
250 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to oceanfront living & ocean views from this tri-level, 2 bed/2 bath condo that is spacious, bright, fully renovated, fully furnished, tastefully decorated, and only blocks from Atlantic Avenue (shops & restaurants galore).

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue
2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. SPECTACULAR First Floor 2/2 Corner Condo for Rent.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
219 Depot Avenue
219 Depot Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1330 sqft
19 Depot Avenue Apt #120, Delray Beach, FL 33444 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
907 Kokomo Key Lane
907 Kokomo Key Lane, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Enjoy living in one of Delray's best kept secrets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
931 Palm Trail
931 Palm Trail, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1766 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST: Turn-key lease for Off-Season, Seasonal or Annual terms. Price based on length of stay as Owner can rent only 1X per year. Spacious Intracoastal residence with 2 Master Suites, one w/King and one w/Queen bed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
233 N Latitude Circle
233 North Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2368 sqft
This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1053 W Heritage Club Circle
1053 West Heritage Club Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
FANTASTIC TOWNHOME IS CLOSE TO BEACH AND DOWNTOWN DELRAY. MINUTES TO TRADER JOES,FRESH MARKET,PUBLIX, AND WHOLE FOODS. THIS 3 STORY TOWNHOME BOASTS A 2 CAR GARAGE AND IS PET FRIENDLY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
214 SE 4th Avenue
214 Southeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,800
1868 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly renovated, luxury FURNISHED studio with 1 bath Villa/Apartment on a small compound of four units with a beautiful pool in the center (for use only by the four Villas).Two blocks south of the Ave... walk to everything.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
369 W Mallory Circle
369 West Mallory Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1873 sqft
Fabulous interior courtyard townhome! Great location near Atlantic Avenue and the beach. Available April 10-December 11. Shorter term may be considered (3+ months). Small pet (under 12 pounds) permitted.
City Guide for Delray Beach, FL

"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")

Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Delray Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Delray Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Delray Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

