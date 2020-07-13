Apartment List
165 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue
2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed. SPECTACULAR First Floor 2/2 Corner Condo for Rent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
3210 Spanish Wells Drive
3210 Spanish Wells Drive, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
3210 Spanish Wells Drive Apt #C, Delray Beach, FL 33445 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
1029 Langer Way
1029 Langer Way, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1029 Langer Way Apt #3, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
314 Venetian Drive
314 Venetian Drive, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
520 sqft
314 Venetian Drive Apt #19, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
819 Lake Avenue North
819 Lake Avenue North, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2240 sqft
819 Lake Avenue North, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
185 Northeast 4th Avenue
185 Northeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
185 Northeast 4th Avenue Apt #210, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Merritt Park
332 S Swinton Avenue
332 South Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1184 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Available to show July 1st. Available to move in July 1st.Can be furnished or unfurnished. Pets allowed. No HOA. No restrictions. Garage. Fenced backyard. Long driveway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pineapple Grove
342 NE 3rd Ave
342 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Charming one bedroom in a heart of Delray Beach - Property Id: 271602 Located in the heart of Delray beach this charming one bedroom apartment is close to the famous Atlantic ave., walking distance to the restaurants, shops and entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Seacrest
235 NE 13th Street
235 Northeast 13th Street, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
708 sqft
Pets allowed! Fully renovated two bedroom/one bathroom unit with a private sideyard. Beautiful shared pool in back. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Comes with two parking spaces. Upgrades include granite, stainless steel, tile throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
128 Coconut Key Lane
128 Coconut Key Lane, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1256 sqft
Beautiful townhouse conveniently located close to central Delray Beach! Situated in a small, boutique, gated community with Pool, Basketball Court and a Playground, this is a great place to enjoy the Florida lifestyle.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1705 Palm Cove Boulevard
1705 Palm Cove Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
989 sqft
Wow..Resort style ammenities in Centrally located close to I95, hospital beaches & trendy Atlantic Avenue, gated Verano. Pool, fitness, tennis, volleyball & you can bring your pet- up to 40 lbs. 600 Credit score required by HOA.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
701 NE 7th Avenue
701 Northeast 7th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
925 sqft
Location Location! Second Floor In the heart of Delray Beach less than a mile to the ocean and one mile to Atlantic Ave. Boutique building offers a spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath corner unit. Light & Bright. Newly painted.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2698 Albatross Road North - 2691 - 101
2698 Albatross Road North, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful property located in East Delray Beach. 1 mile from the beach, and minutes away from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Fresh Market, and Public. Just 2 minutes from I95 Exit at Linton Blvd.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2014 Alta Meadows Lane
2014 Alta Meadows Ln, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1131 sqft
FURNISHED + pet friendly Delray Beach townhome is priced to rent quickly! Available for the rest of 2020 - NOT AVAILABLE AFTER JAN 1, 2021. You will love everything this 2 bed/2 bath townhome has to offer. Great community of Tierra Verde.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rainberry Bay
778 NW 27th D Avenue
778 Northwest 27th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1384 sqft
NEAT AS A PIN! 2 BEDROOM 2 AND A HALF BATHS, CORNER TOWNHOME, NEAR THE POOL. BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. MASTER BED UPSTAIRS WITH ABUNDANT CLOSET SPACE. KITCHEN AND LIVING OPEN TO AN OVER SIZED SCREENED IN PATIO IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
250 S Ocean Boulevard
250 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to oceanfront living & ocean views from this tri-level, 2 bed/2 bath condo that is spacious, bright, fully renovated, fully furnished, tastefully decorated, and only blocks from Atlantic Avenue (shops & restaurants galore).

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
219 Depot Avenue
219 Depot Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1330 sqft
19 Depot Avenue Apt #120, Delray Beach, FL 33444 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
233 N Latitude Circle
233 North Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2368 sqft
This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1053 W Heritage Club Circle
1053 West Heritage Club Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
FANTASTIC TOWNHOME IS CLOSE TO BEACH AND DOWNTOWN DELRAY. MINUTES TO TRADER JOES,FRESH MARKET,PUBLIX, AND WHOLE FOODS. THIS 3 STORY TOWNHOME BOASTS A 2 CAR GARAGE AND IS PET FRIENDLY.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
214 SE 4th Avenue
214 Southeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,800
1868 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly renovated, luxury FURNISHED studio with 1 bath Villa/Apartment on a small compound of four units with a beautiful pool in the center (for use only by the four Villas).Two blocks south of the Ave... walk to everything.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
369 W Mallory Circle
369 West Mallory Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1873 sqft
Fabulous interior courtyard townhome! Great location near Atlantic Avenue and the beach. Available April 10- November 22. Shorter term may be considered (3+ months). Small pet (under 12 pounds) permitted.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2625 Zorno Way
2625 Zorno Way, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - Delray Beach - Property Id: 215980 Available Immidietly! Super clean 3 Bed 2 Bath villa Everything is new from A to Z 1st, last & security deposit is a MUST Fully Renovated !!! ***Max 2 Vehicles*** Please contact landlord

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
309 NW 3rd Avenue
309 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1162 sqft
Available to view Aug 30th, available to rent Aug 30th.New kitchen, new bathrooms, new floors, new appliances, new impact windows. New 6 foot high privacy fence. Fully fenced front and backyard. Park your cars inside the gate. Pets welcome.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
304 SE 3rd Avenue
304 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
804 sqft
Available to rent Aug 2nd. Available to view July 6th.New impact windows and Impact front door.Cottage Oasis, in the Heart of Downtown Delray Beach. 2/1 Historic Key West Style Cottage. 3 Blocks to the heart of Downtown Delray. 1 mile to the beach.

July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,187 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,505 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Delray Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Delray Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,505 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

