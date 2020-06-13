/
south palm beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:44 PM
237 Apartments for rent in South Palm Beach, FL📍
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...
3589 S Ocean Boulevard
3589 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARELY AVAILABLE LOFT UNIT, 1 BDRM, 2 FULL BATHS, FURN. W/D. AVAILABLE 3-9 MONTHS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT. VACANT
3610 S Ocean Boulevard
3610 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 S Ocean Boulevard in South Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
3525 S Ocean Boulevard
3525 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1204 sqft
JUST LISTED! IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO GET AWAY FROM THE COLD WINTER? JOIN US IN PARADISE AND RELAX IN THIS RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APT WITH A BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPENED
3555 S Ocean Boulevard
3555 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1384 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. LARGE BALCONY, DOOR PERSON, FITNESS, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
3560 S Ocean Boulevard
3560 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great unit with SE ocean view. Completely Remodeled. New Kitchen,bathrooms, SS Appliances,Granite Tops,. available for yearly rental. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
4200 S Ocean Boulevard
4200 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1695 sqft
Looking for the perfect tropical getaway? Then this newly renovated, Beautifully Decorated Oceanfront condo is the place for you. Wake to beautiful sunrises over the ocean and enjoy an evening refreshment watching the sunset.
3575 S Ocean Boulevard
3575 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1098 sqft
Possible short term (4 month) to longer term rental. Enjoy beach and ocean, use the 4 mile path along the intracoastal, enjoy the Brittany pool.
3520 S Ocean Boulevard
3520 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1566 sqft
Paradise awaits you this winter in this spacious completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Condominium located on the South end of exclusive Palm Beach Island. Water views from almost every room in this stunning condo.
3581 S Ocean Boulevard
3581 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1065 sqft
Very nicely furnished and maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath corner apartment with water views from every room. Two large balconies facing east and south offering water views and sunny exposures. Deeded beach access and pool on the intracoastal.
4000 S Ocean Boulevard
4000 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2115 sqft
:Oceanfront, Views , Views, Views!! Just steps to the beach! Watch Beautiful Sunrises from your Balcony in this Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.
Ocean Breeze
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water
East Ocean Avenue
366 Moorings Drive
366 Moorings Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
2 bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom
Hypoluxo Island
114 North Atlantic Drive
114 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2015 sqft
Welcome to Island Living! Hypoluxo Island provides a peaceful, private Florida retreat with amazing amenities...all within walking distance to the beach, Waterfront Dining, Ice Cream shop, Grocery Store, Pharmacy and 5 star beachfront resort & spa.
3450 S Ocean Boulevard Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1420 sqft
Owners combined 704 and 705 to make a very spacious two bedroom/two bathroom apartment. If you enjoy entertaining during the season, this is the condo for you! Plenty of space, overlooking the ocean, totally renovated, come take a look.
South Palm Park
1310 S Federal Hwy
1310 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Tenant pays monthly fee for water/sewer/trash.
East Ocean Avenue
804 E Windward Way
804 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming open floor plan with laminated floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and wood cabinets.
Ocean Walk
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.
East Central Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2458 sqft
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
East Ocean Avenue
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.
Ocean Walk
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once for 4 months.
