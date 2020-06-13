/
303 Apartments for rent in Hypoluxo, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
151 Ocean Cay Way
151 Ocean Cay Way, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2089 sqft
Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome - Property Id: 274278 Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome in a private tranquil gated community between Delray Beach and Palm Beach. High end finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7030 Half Moon Circle
7030 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1047 sqft
Completely remodeled waterfront condo with spectacular view of intra coastal. New kitchen with stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new washer and dryer, new tile floors. No carpet. Covered parking with elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
108 Half Moon Circle
108 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY WITH A SANDY BEACH, POOL, TENNIS COURTS, RUNNING/ WALKING/ BIKING PATHS AND SO MUCH MORE! THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH UNIT OFFERS A GORGEOUS VIEW FROM THE SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING A SCENIC AND PEACEFUL POND.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
127 Yacht Club Way
127 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Story, 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated Intracoastal Community of the Yacht Club. Beautiful Pool & Spa overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7020 Half Moon Circle
7020 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1047 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY DIRECT INTRACOASTAL WATERVIEW CONDO AT HALF MOON BAY. Half Moon Bay Hypoluxo is a superb Intracoastal waterfront community with resort ambiance featuring ocean breezes and leisure strolls along the sand beach.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
600 Scotia Drive
600 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1168 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bathrooms with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with washer and dryer and 2 bathrooms inside bedrooms. First floor is great room, kitchen, half bathroom and garage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Scotia Drive
1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1055 sqft
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
110 N Lakeshore Drive
110 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Available immediately. Direct Intracoastal views from this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Lakeshore. Unit has a 1 car garage, sky lights, indoor laundry, eat-in kitchen, and two screened patios with amazing views.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
119 Lucina Drive
119 Lucina Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3758 sqft
THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
185 N Lakeshore Drive
185 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
GREAT GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY ON LAKE SIDE
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
110 Half Moon Circle
110 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1415 sqft
This spacious, stunning, fully renovated condo is very well-taken of and ready to move in with all appliances TV, landline, furniture, drapes, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, beach gear and kitchen utensils, included.
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
157 Yacht Club Way
157 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
WoW! Beautiful views of the water, green area and Clubhouse. Modern, Beautifully decorated & Fully furnished ( couches in living room were replaced). Owner may consider unfurnished for a higher rate, to store the furniture.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
160 Yacht Club Way
160 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
2 bedroom 2 baths fully furnished available for seasonal rental or off season SHORT TERM. Steps away to the club house, with views of the water fountain. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, and newer kitchen cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Scotia Drive
1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities.
Results within 1 mile of Hypoluxo
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
East Central Boulevard
26 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,491
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lantana Heights
1 Unit Available
1213 West Mango Street
1213 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1584 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
125 E Hart Street
125 East Hart Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1400 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506
1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rolling Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
3025 Ocean Pkwy
3025 Ocean Parkway, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Beautiful home ready for move in! Enjoy all this updated beauty has to offer. Modern kitchen spacious living room leads to your private back yard, perfect for entertaining. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hypoluxo rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,660.
Some of the colleges located in the Hypoluxo area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hypoluxo from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
